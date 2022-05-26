Ashton White’s Tips and Tricks To Communicate Across Generations

Words and Photos: Ashton White
Phone Call or Text Message?
Generally, the older generations prefer a phone call over a text message and the younger generations would rather text than have to actually talk on the phone. If it’s something that needs to be addressed quickly or requires a lot of discussion, then a phone call is best. If It’s something that can wait for a response or doesn’t require a lot of discussion, then a text message would be appropriate.
Social Media Can be Helpful!
The best way to reach the younger generation is through social media. Posting about your company and the work you do is beneficial in not only getting the younger generation interested in your line of work, but also reaching more customers and growing your brand.
If people can see the work you’ve done and can easily contact you, they are more likely to hire you. Since we spend so much time on our phones, why not use it to market your company? I’ve learned that Reels on Instagram (short videos with original audio, songs, or prerecorded audio) will get a lot of traffic to your page and get the most attention. You may need someone tech savvy for this position but it’s definitely worth it!
Be Willing to Teach and be Taught
No matter who you are, if you’re just starting out or have been in the industry for several years, there’s always room for improvement. Each generation can learn something valuable from one another. Just because you’ve done something one way for so many years doesn’t mean there isn’t a better or more efficient way of doing it. Teach the way you know but be open to learning new techniques.