Defining Masonry’s Successful Steps In Historical Restoration

Words: Nick Vaccaro
Photos: Restore Masonry Inc.
When considering the historical restoration of masonry, the process demands a high level of respect. A wide array of processes and chemicals find use and frequently yield a successful result. At other times, less than satisfactory outcomes prevail, leaving all parties frustrated and disappointed.
To gain the finished product desired, one must consider a different vantage point when restoring historical masonry. Whether it is laying brick or treating it in some fashion, the process must be mustered with care and respect as anything associated with masonry must be delivered by true artists, who not only appreciate the product for what it is but also understand the tedious applications necessary in working with it. Any type of work or process applied in masonry calls for patience in carrying out system processes, as well as the training needed to dispense the work. No one understands this more than Restore Masonry’s Vice President of Operations, Tom Vacala.
Combination of Best Practices, Technique, and Products
According to Vacala, determining a series of best practices can be a daunting task as numerous factors influence the process. Most of the projects, however, include an architect tasked with directing the process and making crucial decisions.
“Typically, every architect puts together a design of the work that he wants done,” said Vacala. “If it is a historical building in Chicago for instance, then they usually work with Landmark Development, who are very much in tune with restoring historic buildings properly and without changing the building’s existing materials.”
Although an architect guides the process, skilled craftsmen must be utilized in the restoration process. While the architect accounts for climate, potential building movement, and breathability, the contractor performing the work must understand the restoration methodology to prevent damage during the process.
“Using different chemicals on a building can affect the building materials,” said Vacala. “It is best to get Historical Landmark Preservation involved and used properly trained professionals to conduct the work.”
Vacala credits the success of any restoration technique to the skill of the artists who perform the work. The proper technique initiated in the field is only carried out by true craftsmen. Making an investment in training early on is a key factor to successfully implanting the proper technique the first time.
“We are very thankful to have the BAC here that trains on historical preservation, and they do a great job,” said Vacala. “I’ve sent a lot of our men to take multiple classes on historical restoration. We call them lifers.”
According to Vacala, those who receive the proper training are a lifeline. Historical restoration could not take place without these educated professionals and their abilities to enact the designated technique, and to do it correctly. Certain applications can be applied with care to restore masonry. Over aggression takes a procedure and converts it into a nuisance.
“If you’re using a scrub brush and a very low PSI on a power washer, then you can carefully take one layer off at a time,” said Vacala. “Scraping is acceptable if done correctly. There is also new technology like lasers that can remove paint, but they can be costly and out of budget.”
While the process or technique is crucial in all masonry restoration projects, the chemicals and products that accompany the labor require the same level of competence and understanding. Vacala praised Jahn (of JAHN Restoration Mortars) for offering training to ensure the correct use of its products.
“We flew a couple of us out to Maryland to their facility where they taught us how to use all of its products correctly,” said Vacala. “After completion of the training, you were awarded a certification card and then given the opportunity to make a purchase.”
Challenges
A common theme rumbles through any historic restoration process—neglect plagues older structures considered to be landmark buildings. Previous cover-up attempts often include the painting of brick during a different time era. Identifying the type of paint used proves critical in restoring painted brick.
“This is a problem we have seen, and you have to work closely with the architect and the owner,” said Vacala. “You cannot just go in with high pressure, heavy chemical, and a sandblaster. You will damage the material behind the paint, which is the original brick or stone you are trying to restore.”
The paint must be identified as either epoxy or water-based paint. Consideration should be given to the possibility of lead-based paint. Specific remediation factors are mandated by governing agencies. Removing the paint, however, is only one step of the process.
“You have to understand paints are not breathable,” said Vacala. “So, a lot of time when you remove that paint, you will have spoiled material that falls off. You just lose them.”
Vacala stressed the importance of a clear understanding. Sometimes the result cannot always mimic precisely what the owner has envisioned. In other words, sometimes the damage caused by neglect or application from a foreign product cannot always be fully repaired or their effects fully reversed. The process to uncover that result is both long and tedious.
Historical restorations typically fail due to complex dollar bids that dictate the mindset of more money earned in less time spent doing the work. This means that blasting the paint off a landmark building might be quicker and demand fewer man-hours, which increases profit. This process, however, leads to damage and loss of historical products.
“It is not about the dollars or hours spent,” said Vacala. “There’s no such thing as speedy restorations, and it’s not about the money. You must be passionate about having an impact on what was previously done to restore it to its original look and say that you did it as a company.”
An immense focus on testing is crucial to achieving the desired outcome. Allowing the time to conduct the job correctly and responsibly is often challenging. Vacala indicated the importance of testing small areas throughout the buildings with products like those available through PROSOCO, which offers both user and environmentally friendly components.
“Our goal is to not only refrain from disturbing the building, but we’re not going to disturb the soil and environment around it,” said Vacala.
Clear Path to Success
To fully gain the results of a masonry restoration project, a clear understanding of realistic goals must be established upfront. The type of products and their availability serve as a direct force on what can be accomplished.
“A lot of the raw materials are not physically available anymore,” said Vacala. “There is a misconception as far as people wanting you to restore it 100 percent. It is original, and sometimes that is not possible.”
Another conflicting issue can be found with reusing existing material. That surplus of existing brick stacked on the side of the building might be in poor condition, and as a result, it cannot be reused. Vacala recommends having the conversation early in the project and identifying what realistic goals are and what simply is not possible.
For instance, when replacing a section of brick that is visible to the public, it can be patched with material taken from a less publicized vantage point, like a side that sees no traffic. Material can be relocated from there to where the patch needs to take place. Substitution material can then be used in the less noticeable area. That, however, is not always the case. It is not always so cut and dry, and provisions can often accommodate the owner and provide the desired outcome.
That early conversation carries throughout the project direction in addressing this issue and determining the proper course of action. It is vital that all parties involved in the historic restoration possess a clear understanding of whatever alternative measures might be rendered.
“There’s a way to do it,” said Vacala. “But there’s a time and place used existing materials combined with new.”