Block Strong’s March Masonry Matchup Is On Now

Words: Steve Hansen
Photo: Block Strong
March brings us the NCAA March Madness college basketball tournament, as you know. March also brings us Block Strong’s March Masonry Matchup. This voter-driven event pares a field of “sweet 16” concrete block home designs down to a final winner. The votes will be tallied each week from March 1 through March 28 and the winning participant, announced on Thursday, March 31, will receive a Yeti travel mug with the Block Strong logo. If you’re not familiar with the Yeti, it is an insulated mug that is mega-durable. It will endure anything you can throw at it while it keeps your beverage hot or cold.
To participate, anyone can visit BlockStrong.com/march-masonry-matchup and cast their vote. Every Tuesday in March is voting day, as the contestants are pared down from the tallied votes. Visit the link above, cast your vote, and you might be the winner!
Why is Block Strong holding this Masonry-Home Matchup? Block Strong is a program created by the Florida Concrete & Products Association to show consumers—often people actively in the market for their next home—how concrete is the ideal building material. The program also speaks to construction professionals and designers as a trusted resource for continuous learning about concrete materials and products.
