GEN NXT Update: Ashton White

Words: MASONRY Magazine
Photos: Ashton White
Editor’s Note: MASONRY sat down with Ashton White four years of her first interview for an update in honor of Women in Construction Week. Ashton is completing a Bachelor’s Degree in Construction Management at UNC Charlotte and has plans to continue working in the masonry industry focusing on hardscaping. We’d like to thank Ashton for taking the time to talk to us and Masonry Cosmetics for sponsoring this series.
MASONRY Magazine: What have you been up to since we last spoke?
Ashton White: Since our interview in 2018, In 2019, I qualified again for the SkillsUSA National Masonry Competition, in which I ended up winning and became the first female two-time National Masonry Champion in the post-secondary division. This year I ran social media for the SPEC MIX Bricklayer 500® at the World of Concrete in Las Vegas, which was a great experience! Other than that, I’ve been in school at UNC Charlotte for my Bachelor’s Degree in Construction Management, and I will graduate soon, so I’m very excited about that.
M.M.: What do you have planned for post-graduation?
A.W.: I would like to work for a masonry company that does hardscape and outdoor fireplaces, patios, and entertainment areas — all the nice detail work.
M.M.: Since we last spoke, have you seen an increase in females in the industry?
A.W.: I’d say so, yeah. I’ve made a lot of new connections and everything like that, so I feel like a good amount of women have gotten into the industry based on either finding my page or just getting into it themselves from competitions and everything.
M.M.: Has your proudest moment changed in the last four years?
A.W.: My proudest moment probably would be becoming the first female two-time national champion.
M.M.: What did that mean to you?
A.W.: Well, at that moment, I felt like I could achieve something that I worked so hard for; I put in all that work. I can also influence other people to get into the industry, especially women because they are few and far between. Then it came to life, and I thought, “Wow, I did that, you know, that’s amazing.”
M.M.: What does representation in the industry mean for the younger generations?
A.W.: For the younger generations, it’s them seeing that anybody is included in the trades no matter your age or gender. You can still be successful in the industry and do things you love.
M.M.: Previously, we asked you where you saw yourself in five to ten years. So, I’m going to ask you where do you see yourself in five years?
A.W.: In the next five years, I’d like to be running my crew after I get a few years of experience under my belt and see how well I do with that. I’d also really like to get into workforce development with Ryan Shaver. It would be nice to go into the high schools and talk to kids about masonry and show them the trade and everything like that.
M.M.: What does the industry mean to you now?
AW: It’s like home because it’s something that I’m passionate about and something that I feel included in. I feel like I’ve found my little place in life where I fit in, and I feel comfortable.