2022 MCAA Convention Schedule

Words and Photos: MASONRY Magazine
World of Concrete is next month, set for January 17-20, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. The MCAA and MASONRY are excited for the opportunity to reconnect with you at our events, participate in our classes, get firsthand experience of new products, and much more. Here is a breakdown of the MCAA schedule and we hope to see you there!
New Foreman Development Class
Sunday, January 16, 2022 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Monday, January 17, 2021 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
As the construction industry continues to change, so should the ways that standout employees make their way upward in organizations. The MCAA has responded by working with masonry industry leaders from across the country to redevelop the popular Foreman Development Course.
The course is designed to help both newer and experienced foremen evolve and find success in their respective roles.
Why should I send my Foreman? In this Foreman Development Course, the following will be covered:
- Defining Foreman of the Past vs. Foreman of the Future
- New Concepts and Systems
- Technology’s Importance
- Foreman Role In Contracts and Estimating
- Financial Management and Proper Communication
- Budgeting and Tracking
- Communication and New Communication Tools
- Time Management
- Quality Assurance and Cost Impacts of Bad QA
- Project and Employee Tracking
Attendees should leave with the tips and tricks of the trade taught by the best and feel empowered in their role. The course was re-developed and taught by three very experienced masons.
Cost:
Members: $450
Non-Members: $900
Board Meeting
Monday, January 17, 2022 9:00 – 10:30 am
Contractor Round Table
Monday, January 17, 2022 10:30 am – Noon
Silica Train the Trainer Course*
Monday, January 17, 2022 9:00 am – Noon
Contractor Lunch
Monday, January 17, 2022 Noon – 1:30 PM
Foundation Meeting
Monday, January 17, 2022 1:30 – 2:30 PM
Silica Train the Trainer Renewal Course
Monday, January 17, 2022 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Machine Guns Vegas Event (Optional)
Monday, January 17, 2022 6:00 – 8:00 pm
NOTE: This event is for MCAA members only, and you must register by using the link above. All attendees must be alcohol and drug-free prior to coming to the range. Anyone who has will not be permitted in the range area. Absolutely no exceptions and no refunds. Attendees will need to take a cab/Uber to the range, which is located at 3501 Aldebaran Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102. For more information and to register for this event visit https://www.masoncontractors.org/2021/11/08/join-the-mcaa-at-machine-guns-vegas-during-world-of-concrete/.
This is a unique event from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Monday, January 17th, 2022, where attendees will get to have dinner and shoot at the range. There are two options for what can be shot. Option One consists of 20 rounds of an M4, 20 rounds of a Colt Commando, and 20 rounds of an M24 SAW. Option Two consists of 25 rounds of a Colt Commando, 10 rounds of a Glock, and 25 rounds of an AK-47.
All attendees will be served a taco buffet with six different meat options from Twisted Catering of Las Vegas. There will be an open bar for soft drinks, beer, and wine.
All attendees will receive a wristband when they enter the range and will have the wristband cut off before they are served any alcohol. Once the band is cut off, attendees will not be permitted into the range area to shoot or observe. The range reserves the right to refuse a wristband to any attendee they feel has had alcohol and/or drugs before arriving at the event.
The cost is $250 per attendee.
ABC’s of Fall Protection
Tuesday, January 18, 2022 10:00 am – Noon
Learn or revisit the vital basics of working at heights and using fall protection. In addition, you’ll learn the elements that complete a PFAS, how to inspect, fit, and wear all of the equipment correctly. Finally, we will visit the hierarchy of responsibilities on the job site when working around a potential fall hazard.
Cost:
Members: $50
Non-Members: $100
World of Concrete Exhibits
Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – Thursday, January 20, 2022 9:30 – 5:00 PM
Las Vegas Convention Center
MASONRY MADNESS®
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Las Vegas Convention Center Silver Lot
Skills Challenge Competition
8:00 am
Toughest Tender Competition
10:00 am
Fastest Trowel
10:20 am
SPEC MIX Bricklayer 500®
11:00 am
Wall Bracing
Thursday, January 20, 2022 8:00 am – Noon
The Masonry Wall Bracing Seminar has been developed to provide contractors with the know-how to confidently design and construct bracing for a variety of common masonry structures. This is an opportunity to save your company money by designing your own wall bracing rather than paying a structural engineer.
Todd Dailey, P.E., President, Dailey Engineering Inc. will present “The Practical Design of Temporary Masonry Wall Bracing”. He will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of the three types of temporary bracing systems for masonry walls under construction:
1) Externally Braced
2) Internally Braced – Unreinforced
3) Internally Braced – Reinforced.
Instruction and design aids will be provided so mason’s can quickly perform bracing designs for each system.
Cost:
Members: $300
Non-Members: $600
For more information and to register be sure to go to www.masoncontractors.org/convention/registration.