A Milestone: Masonry Strong… and MASONRY Strong

Dan Kamys, Editorial Director – dkamys@masonrymagazine.com
MASONRY was first published 60 years ago. Not too many publications, whatever their topic, can say that. Allow me to briefly take us down memory lane with some of the initial messages from Stephen D. Raimo, then-President of the MCAA.
“Welcome, too, to MASONRY, the new official publication of the MCAA… a publication designed to add strength to the industry. It is devoted to your interests and welfare. MASONRY will implement the programs of various responsible segments of our industry and disseminate the latest advancements and developments for those in masonry and allied fields.”
In that first issue, which I am looking at in a bound archive, there were comments from the leaders of several related groups, including:
- Douglas Whitlock, Chairman of the Board, Structural Clay Products Institute
- Frank G. Erskine, Managing Director, Expanded Shale Clay & Slate Institute
- John J. Murphy, President, Bricklayers, Masonry & Plasterers’ International Union of America
- D.J. Renkert, Chairman, Facing Tile Institute
- Max H. Miller, President, National Concrete Masonry Association
- John H. Donohue, III, President, National Association of Distributors & Dealers of Structural Clay Products
- Robert S. Boynton, General Manager, National Lime Association
I can’t help but get a little nostalgic looking back, mainly because it helps our team refocus as we move forward. Considering it was called “MCAA’s pioneering effort in introducing the only national magazine devoted exclusively to the entire masonry industry,” it was something special.
Fast forward 60 years and MASONRY is still here. The brand has evolved into much more than a print magazine. Our team is still excited by the challenges involved with strengthening and modernizing the brand. Though how we share MCAA’s message through MASONRY has evolved, the mission remains the same.
Going forward, we have tweaked the MASONRY masthead with a bit of a retro-modern look. It’s a subtle, visual way for us to call back to the past as we work toward the future. We’re excited for the brand’s next six decades. Thank you all sincerely for your support.
P.S. — Volume 1, Issue 1 of MASONRY, dated February 1961, featured The Imperial House residentia
l building located at 150 East 69th Street in New York City. It was designed by Emery Roth & Sons and built in 1960 using around 1.25 million brick. Unsurprisingly, the building is still being used as a (pricy) residential space. Masonry, and MASONRY, stays strong.