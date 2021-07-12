Preview: September 2021 MCAA Memphis Midyear Meeting

Words: Dan Kamys, MCAA Editorial Director
Photos: The Peabody Hotel, Sean Pavone, CaronB, Mirmichi Golf Course, Kruck20, hstiver
The annual MCAA Midyear Meeting will take place from September 12-16, 2021 in Memphis Tennessee at the historic Peabody Hotel. To register for the event, please visit midyear.masoncontractors.org.
The Historic Peabody Hotel
The Peabody Memphis is a living legend… a hotel that since its inception in 1869 has been infused with genuine Southern hospitality and uncommon elegance. The AAA Four-Diamond, Forbes Four-Star hotel offers an elite level of luxury and service to rank as one of the world’s finest hotels. A member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts Worldwide and Historic Hotels of America, The Peabody Memphis has consistently earned Meetings and Conventions’ Gold Key Award, Successful Meetings’ Pinnacle Award, and Convention South Readers’ Choice Award, and was named among the “Top Business Hotels” in America by Travel & Leisure. In 2018, The Peabody Memphis was named “Best Historic Hotel” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.
The most famous residents, The Peabody Ducks, have gained celebrity status with television appearances (along with their Duckmaster) on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Sesame Street, the Oprah Winfrey Show, and have also appeared in People magazine. Every day at 11:00 a.m., the Peabody Ducks are escorted from their penthouse home, on the Plantation Roof, to the lobby via elevator. Accompanied by the King Cotton March by John Phillip Sousa, the ducks then proceed across a red carpet to the hotel fountain, made of a solid block of Italian travertine marble. The ducks are then ceremoniously led back to their penthouse at 5:00 p.m.
Committee Chair Meeting and Lunch
Sunday, September 12
8:00 AM — 1:30 PM
Foundation Board Meeting
Sunday, September 12
1:30 PM — 2:30 PM
Opening Dinner
Sunday, September 12
5:00 PM — 8:00 PM
MCAA’s Speed Dating
Monday, September 13
7:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Speed Dating is a popular, rapid series of concise meetings between mason contractors and suppliers to discuss business needs and innovations for the masonry industry. Small groups of contractors will make their way through supplier suites for the short meetings, and when time is up will move onto the next supplier’s room.
MCAA’s Speed Dating has sold out earlier than ever, and there will be 12 presenting companies and two meal sponsors. The companies who will be participating in this year’s Speed Dating are:
- Golden Breakfast Sponsor: EZ Scaffold
- Golden Lunch Sponsor: Xtreme Manufacturing
- Amerimix (amerimix.com)
- CrewTracks (crewtracks.com)
- EZG Manufacturing (ezgmfg.com)
- FRACO (fracoinc.com)
- Masonry Cosmetics (masonrycosmetics.com)
- Non-Stop Scaffolding (nonstopscaffolding.com)
- Norton Clipper (nortonabrasives.com)
- PROSOCO (prosoco.com)
- SOLA (sola.at/en-us)
- SPEC MIX (specmix.com)
- STABILA (stabila.com/en-US)
Graceland Tour + Dinner
2:00 PM – Tour
5:30 PM – Dinner
120 acres dedicated to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll! With Mansion tour capacity greatly reduced, your group will have the unique opportunity to walk in Elvis’ footsteps like never before! In addition, Graceland has recently introduced ten state-of-the-art, immersive experiences that invite guests to become the king or queen of social media! Fans now have the opportunity to get closer to Elvis than ever before via new virtual and augmented reality activities – all included as part of your ticket! At the conclusion of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to eat dinner at Vernon’s Smokehouse.
MCAA’s MAC PEC Golf Tournament
Tuesday, September 14
7:15 AM — Bus Departure
8:00 AM — Breakfast At Course
9:00 AM — Shotgun Start
An annual fundraiser for the Mason Contractors Association of America’s Political Education Committee, golf returns for another year’s Midyear Meeting. This is a great, informal opportunity for supplier and contractor leaders of the masonry industry to connect.
Originally custom-built by Justin Timberlake, Mirimichi Golf Course offers a 330-acre complex that serves as the perfect venue with a beautiful natural backdrop for charity golf tournaments, weddings, corporate and business outings, and other milestone events.
Dinner + Memphis Ghost Tour
Tuesday, September 14
6:30 PM — 10:00 PM
Take a spooky stroll through Memphis during this guided ghost walking tour. Experience the darker side of downtown, and hear tales of the city’s haunted heritage as told by a professional storyteller. Explore Earnestine and Hazel’s, a former brothel that is well known as one of the most haunted buildings in Memphis, as well as the Orpheum Theatre and the John Alexander Austin House. Ghost walking tour of Memphis Hear chilling tales of the city’s haunted heritage by a storyteller guide A guided tour of Alexander and Hazel’s, said to be home to several spirits, is included See top city attractions including the Orpheum Theatre.
Board Meeting
Wednesday, September 15
8:00 AM — 9:30 AM
Contractor Round Table
Wednesday, September 15
9:30 AM — 10:30 AM
MCAA’s Masonry Hall Of Fame Awards And Closing Dinner
Wednesday, September 15
5:00 PM — 9:00 PM
The MCAA will be hosting our annual Hall of Fame Induction ceremony at this year’s Midyear Meeting. New inductees will be honored as industry leaders and receive their respective plaques. Inductees will be able to deliver speeches during this historic evening.