MasonryStrong Branding Opportunities

We are proud to announce the introduction and implementation of MasonryStrong.org, a new promotional and marketing website focused on one of the primary MCAA goals of targeting a younger audience to support the industry’s workforce needs.
One of the tactics we’ve identified to achieve the above goal is to partner with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, a championship-winning Nitro Rallycross (NRX Series) team, and use their full-time 2021 NRX NEXT Series entry as a branding, marketing, and promotional tool to advance the business goals and objectives of the MCAA and its Members. Please find attached a preliminary artist’s rendering that illustrates the unique branding opportunity this could provide to all Industry Partners, Suppliers & Members in 2021.
Specific to each of your businesses and brands, the following 2021 partnership options are available to our Partners, Suppliers and/or Members (please note the Partnership decision deadlines for each 2021 race weekend below):
- Two-Race Partnership (on-car branding location to be mutually agreed upon): $20,000.00
- Includes private VIP garage and pit credentials, VIP parking, Driver Meet-and-Greet(s), VIP Gift Bags and Behind-the-Scenes tours of pit area w/ team, VIPs and Drivers for a pool of sixteen (16) VIP guests throughout the weekend
- One-Race Partnership (on-car branding location to be mutually agreed upon): $12,000.00
- Includes private VIP garage and pit credentials, VIP parking, Driver Meet-and-Greet(s), VIP Gift Bags and Behind-the-Scenes tours of pit area w/ team, VIPs and Drivers for a pool of eight (8) VIP guests throughout the weekend
These opportunities are a cost-effective, unique and valuable way to achieve the following:
- Market, brand and create more awareness of your company, brand(s) and/or charitable endeavors
- Entertain current and/or prospective customers and clients
- Reward employees and/or company executives
- Fulfill an internal and/or external sales contest, retail promotion and/or sweepstakes
Note the season schedule below. Please contact Lane or Buddy Rice if you have any questions or would like to discuss these opportunities further.
Lane Vacala
847 833 1088
Buddy Rice
602 315 1986
2021 Racing Schedule
September 24-25: Utah Motorsports Campus; Salt Lake City, UT (Deadline: 9/15)
October 2-3: ERX Motor Park; Minneapolis, MN (Deadline: 9/23)
November 13-14: Wildhorse Pass Motorsports Park; Phoenix, AZ (Deadline: 11/4)
November 20–21: Glen Helen Raceway, Southern California (Deadline: 11/11)
December 4-5: The Firm; North Florida, FL (Deadline: 11/24)