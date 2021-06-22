Making The Cut: Saws And Grinders

Words: Uma Basso
Photo: Sergii Petruk, Bosch, Norton Clipper, Milwaukee Tool, DeWalt
Masons need tools that work properly with stone, brick, concrete, and other hard materials. In addition, these tools should be durable and rugged enough to withstand harsh conditions and frequent movement on the job site. Yet, they also need to be designed to create the best results.
There are a variety of saws and grinders on the market today designed to meet masonry demands.
- Large saws with all-steel frames are rugged enough to handle being moved around on the job site without damage yet flexible enough to cut assorted material sizes.
- Portable hand-held saws that are lightweight and easy to care for.
- Hand-held angle grinders that are versatile enough to remove or grind mortar or materials. These grinders may be cordless or corded and come in a variety of disc sizes.
In addition, masons should consider the safety mechanisms in place when buying tools. For example, many tools are equipped to shut down automatically when power is interrupted or are designed to safely shut down in the event of a stall or bind-up.
How a tool is made, and the materials used in its construction may extend its life. Plus, those equipped with preventative maintenance features can alert the operator when repairs are needed to prevent tool damage. For example, Brushless motors, dust collection containers, and durable materials can reduce repair and keep tools running longer.
Finally, user comfort is key. Many tools have multiple positions, and anti-vibration handles to reduce operator fatigue.
WHAT’S AVAILABLE FOR SAWS AND GRINDERS?
There is an array of quality saw and grinders on the market today.
BOSCH
BOSCH 1893-6 9-inch Large Angle Grinder
This durable corded grinder is sturdy and capable of handling demanding jobs. It is equipped with a 15 Amp 3 horsepower motor.
Key Features:
- Vibration control main and side handles
- AC/DC capability: can use DC outlets from welders and generators
- Tool-free adjustment guard – quick installation and adjustment
With a durable metal gear cover and epoxy-coated field windings, the grinder stays protected against dust and metal debris. This large angle grinder features the Service MinderBrush System, which stops the tool when preventative maintenance is necessary.
Find out more about the BOSCH 1893-6 large angle grinder here.
BOSCH Cordless X-Lock Angle Grinder: GWX18V-13CB14
This cordless angle grinder kit comes with the PROFACTOR18V Spitfire X-LOCK Connected-Ready Angle Grinder and an 18V Lithium-ion performance battery.
- 18-volt charger
- Vibration control auxiliary handle
- Grinding wheel guard
- Carrying bag
To learn more about this and other BOSCH Cordless angle grinders here.
BOSCH 1375A Small Angle Grinder with Slide Switch
This compact angle grinder is equipped with a 6.0 Amp motor that delivers 11,000 no-load RPMs for professional grinding and cutting applications.
Key Features:
- Two-position side handles for maximum comfort
- Lock-on slide switch for extended-use applications
- Compact and lightweight
- Service MinderBrush System
Learn more about the BOSCH 1375A small angle grinder here.
MILWAUKEE TOOL
M18 Fuel 4-1/2” / 5” Grinder Paddle Switch, No-Lock
This fast-cutting tool can handle the toughest cutting and grinding applications. Generating 11 amps of corded power, the M18 can deliver 135 cuts per charge.
Features include:
- POWERSTATE Brushless Motor for sustained power
- REDLINK PLUS Intelligence for improved performance and compatibility
- Faster accessory changes with less downtime
- Anti-vibration side handle to improve comfort and safety
You can learn more about the M18 Fuel 4-1/2” / 5” Grinder Paddle Switch here.
DEWALT
DeWALT carries an extensive lineup of saws and grinders ranging in size and capabilities.
DCS565B – 20V MAX* 6-1/2 In. Brushless Cordless Circular Saw
This robust saw features a brushless motor that pumps out 4,950 rpm for quick and consistent cuts.
Key Features:
- Compact and lightweight
- Bright LED light improves visibility and accuracy
- Electric brake stops the blade quickly after the trigger is released
This circular saw has an optional dust chute to minimize dust while cutting, which is compatible with a standard 35 mm dust extractor. Learn more about this and other circular saws here.
DWS716XPS – 15 AMP 12 In. Electric Double-Bevel Compound Miter Saw with Cutline
With its double-bevel design, this miter saw is flexible and accurate. Its CUTLINE feature uses LED lights to provide adjustment-free cut line indication for improved precision and visibility. In addition, the saw is lightweight and easy to carry around the job site.
Key Features:
- 15 Amp motor / 3,800 rpm
- Stainless-steel miter detent plate delivers repeated cut accuracy
- High-efficiency dust duct located at the point of cut to maximum dust absorption.
Find out more about this Electric Double-Bevel Compound Miter Saw here.
DWE43240INOX – 5 IN. / 6 IN. Brushless Small Angle Grinder with Variable Speed Slide Switch, INOX
There is no need to replace brushes with this small angle grinder’s brushless motor. This durable grinder can handle stainless steel and is durable enough for the job site.
Other key features include:
- POWER-LOSS Reset – Automatically shuts off the grinder in the event of power loss or outage.
- Variable speeds to accommodate different applications
- Kickback Brake engages and turns off the wheel, grinder, and motor whenever a stall or bind-up event is detected
Learn more about this Small Angle Grinder from DeWalt here.
DCG405B – 20V MAX* XR 4.5 IN. Slide Switch Small Angle Grinder with Kickback Brake
This lightweight, small-angle grinder is easy to use on the jobsite. No time is wasted changing out brushes on its brushless motor.
Built-in safety mechanisms include a Kickback Brake, which quickly stops the wheel when a pinch, bind-up, or stall is detected. In addition, the Power Loss Reset shuts down the grinder in the event of a power outage or power loss, which prevents accident restarts if the tool is in the “on” position.
You can read more about DeWalt’s small angle grinder here.
NORTON Clipper
Norton offers a variety of grinding, cutting, blending, and finishing solutions.
CLIPPER BLOCKBUSTER BBL SERIES LARGE MASONRY SAW – ELECTRIC
This heavy-duty block saw is equipped with an electric motor. These rugged saws are built to withstand daily transport on
the jobsite with an all-steel frame design.
The open-back frame, extended water pans, and blade capacity of up to 24″ allow for cutting larger materials.
This BBL series large masonry saw is available with a single or three-phase electric motor. A 5HP or 7.5HP electric motor is available.
Read about the BBL Series Large Masonry Saw – Electric here.
CLIPPER BLOCKBUSTER BBL SERIES LARGE MASONRY SAW – GAS
Norton offers the BBL Series Large Masonry Saw with a 7.5-horsepower Baldor or 13-horsepower Honda gasoline engine.
This large masonry saw is constructed with an all-steel frame and is made to withstand damage while moving around on the job site.
The open-back frame, extended water pans, and blade capacity of up to 24″ allow for cutting larger materials.
Learn more about the BBL Series Large Masonry Saw – Gas here.
WHAT’S THE BOTTOM LINE ON SAWS AND GRINDERS?
Having the right saw or grinder on the job can improve the quality of masonry work. But the rights tools bring other added benefits: they can improve job efficiency, cut down repair costs, and add a level of safety for operators. Beyond that, the right saw, or grinder can help reduce worker fatigue. With so many good points, it’s worth investing some time in choosing the right tool.