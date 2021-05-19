2021 MCAA Convention Schedule

Words and Photos: MASONRY Magazine
Editor’s Note: World of Concrete is here! Check out the most up to date MCAA schedule to attend the classes and meetings.
The World of Concrete is just a month away and is the biggest expo for suppliers and contractors in the industry to connect and network. Attendees of the World of Concrete have the opportunity to participate in various classes, get firsthand experience of new products, and much more. The convention is set for June 6-10 in Las Vegas, NV. Here is a breakdown of the MCAA schedule and we hope to see you there!
MAC PAC BREAKFAST
Monday, June 7, 2021 8:30 – 10:00 AM
The purpose of MAC PAC is to help elect federal candidates to office who are pro-construction and who have a track record of working with the MCAA on industry issues. MAC PAC allows you the opportunity to have a national impact on federal elections. Contributions raised at this event go exclusively to the MAC PAC and will be used to support pro-masonry candidates in the next election cycle.
Cost: Donation required upon entry (minimum $250)
MASONRY WALL BRACING SEMINAR
Monday, June 7, 2021 9:00 – 12:00 PM
The Masonry Wall Bracing Seminar has been developed to provide contractors with the know-how to confidently design and construct bracing for a variety of common masonry structures.
This course is intended to teach project managers, safety managers, foremen and any other responsible person to understand and implement the OSHA regulation on wall bracing, and the Standard Practice for Bracing Masonry Walls Under Construction. Completion of this course will allow your people to safely and efficiently design adequate masonry wall bracing.
Cost:
MCAA Members- $225.00
Non-Members- $275.00
MCAA Board Meeting
Monday, June 7, 2021 10:00 – 11:00 AM
The MCAA Board Meeting is structured to allow interaction and participation from members. Members of the MCAA are asked to attend and take an active role in shaping the future of the association and the masonry industry. An update on activity of The Masonry Foundation will be given as well.
Regional VP Meeting/State Chair
Monday, June 7, 2021 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Lunch Program
Monday, June 7, 2021 12:00 – 1:30 PM
Contractor Round Table
Monday, June 7, 2021 1:30 – 3:00 PM
Contractor Round Table Discussions will engage different positions within a masonry company. The group will address and discuss issues of relevance to the duties they perform. The session will have an appointed leader from within the segment. That person will initiate conversation and coordinate the time for the group. Attendees should be prepared to participate in a conversation about the issues at hand and should be willing to share best practices.
This is a great opportunity to openly discuss topics with other peers from around the country in a non-competitive atmosphere and for your company to walk away with a host of new best practices to implement in your company.
SILICA TRAIN-THE-TRAINER COURSE
Monday, June 7, 2021 1:00 – 5:00 PM
The MCAA’s Silica Train-the-Trainer Course is a four-hour program that will train a key employee to train other employees to be a competent person with regard to the written exposure control plan. Certificates will be provided to those who complete the program.
Cost:
MCAA Members- $350.00
Non-Members- $700.00
World of Concrete Exhibits
Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – Thursday, June 10, 2021 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM
Las Vegas Convention Center
SOUTH OF 40 PARTY at Señor Frogs Outdoor Patio
Tuesday, June 8, 2021 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Señor Frog’s Restaurant & Bar at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino is the only place on the Strip dedicated to those looking to be adventurous and experience authentic Mexican hospitality and party atmosphere.
Full of bright colors, sights, sounds, textures, and fun, Señor Frog’s Las Vegas features humor and outrageousness with original “butt” stools, attractive decorative elements, signs, and banners on the walls and ceilings, and crazy antics of the servers creating a cool place to hang out for hours and spend the best of times in an informal way.
Cost:
MCAA Members- $80
Non-Members- $105
MASONRY MADNESS®
Wednesday, June 9, 2021 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Las Vegas Convention Center, Silver Lot
MCAA Masonry Skills Challenge
8:00 AM
MCAA’s Fastest Trowel On The Block
9:15 AM
SPEC MIX Toughest Tender
9:00 AM
SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500®
9:45 AM
For more information and to register be sure to go to www.masoncontractors.org/convention/registration.