MCAA Gateway: April 2021

Multiple submission periods open for MCAA programs
Words: Jeff Buczkiewicz
The MCAA has opened several recognition programs for submission. Two programs, in particular, are the MCAA Safety Advantage Awards, sponsored by Federated Insurance and the Masonry Hall of Fame.
MCAA Safety Advantage Awards
The MCAA Safety Advantage Awards will be presented based on a mason contractor’s incident rate. The incident rate is calculated using OSHA Form 300 from 2020.
All entries will be tabulated, and awards will be presented at the MCAA Midyear Meeting to the top two companies with less than 100,000 hours worked by all employees and the top two companies with more than 100,000 hours worked by all employees. This competition is only open to MCAA members. Members have until June 30th to submit on the MCAA website at the following link: https://www.masoncontractors.org/safety/awards/submit/.
Masonry Hall of Fame
The MCAA’s Masonry Hall of Fame was developed to recognize people who have dedicated their lives to the masonry industry. The folks selected for this award have lived a life that genuinely demonstrates their dedication to our industry. The criteria for selection are listed below:
- Individuals must have had a significant impact on the masonry industry.
- Nominations must state the significant accomplishments of the individual nominee.
- Individuals must have been or been in the industry for a minimum of 25 years.
- Individuals cannot be current executive officers of the MCAA.
- The National Masonry Instructors Association can only submit masonry instructors.
- Submissions will be reviewed and voted upon by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee.
- Nominees must receive two-thirds of the eligible votes to be accepted into the HOF.
- Involvement in the industry is open. Nominees can be but are not limited to contractors, instructors, architects, engineers, and association staff.
The submission period for nominations opens March 15 and closes April 15. You can find all the details and a link to submit at https://www.masoncontractors.org/hall-of-fame/.
Upcoming MCAA Webinars for April 2021
The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on-demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.
——————-
Silica Train the Trainer Course – April 05, 2021
Monday, April 5, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST
Members: $350.00
Non-Members: $700.00
——————–
Surety Made Simple
Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST
——————–
Silica Train the Trainer Renewal Course – April 12, 2021
Monday, April 12, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST
Members: $250.00
Non-Members: $500.00
——————–
The Return on Luck Webinar
Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST
——————–
Understanding BIM Execution Plans
Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST
New MCAA Members for April 2021
Adams Fence, LLC
Phoenix, AZ
(602) 256-7800
Contractor Member
Banks Masonry Construction, LLC
Chicago Heights, IL
(708) 653-2629
Contractor Member
Cathedral Stone Products, LLC
Hanover, MD
(410) 782-9150
Supplier Member
Frampton Construction
Ladson, SC
(843) 572- 2400
Contractor Member
Krivda & Son Masonry, Inc.
Lincoln, NE
(402) 890-1527
Contractor Member