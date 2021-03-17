GO! SMART – DIGITAL INCLINOMETER WITH BLUETOOTH

Aurora, IL, March 8th, 2021: The digital GO! smart from SOLA combines the functions of a spirit level, an inclinometer and a protractor in a single device. Equipped with a backlit display and a magnetic base with a V-groove, this compact tool is great for a variety of applications. The GO! smart’s Bluetooth® interface means you have access to additional functions with the free SOLA Measures app.
Digital measurement of gradients and angles
The GO! smart measures gradients and angles with maximum precision. Its compact size and integrated magnets make the device ideal for adjusting or confirming the angle of saw blades. Developed to meet the highest standards of accuracy, the GO! smart ensures precisely measured cutting angles for miters joints. The measured values can be displayed in °, %, mm/m and in/ft. With the “Hold” function you can “freeze” the current measured value in the display, and with the “Inc” (for “inclination”) function, you can easily transfer angles.
Easy to read in any position
Whether in a standard or inverted position, you can use the practical GO! smart in a wide range of situations. Thanks to its powerful magnets and the integrated V-groove on its base, the GO! smart guarantees a secure hold without slipping, even on pipes. When taking inverted measurements, the digital readout automatically rotates on the backlit display. The visually optimized display means that you can clearly read measurements from any angle.
Concentrated power in a compact device
At just over 3 inches (8 cm) in length, the compact GO! smart fits into any toolbox. The included belt pouch provides you with a safe place to store your GO! smart and enables you keep it in reach at all times.
Smart additional functions with the SOLA Measures app
Work more efficiently and save time with the free SOLA Measures app. The app connects the GO! smart to your mobile device wirelessly via Bluetooth and offers a range of useful functions. For example, measured values can be transferred to your mobile device in real time and functions on the measuring device can be controlled via the app. Real-time data such as the date and time are automatically recorded with each measurement that is taken in the clearly organized measured value memory. Notes, photos and videos can also be added to each measured value. One useful tool contained in the app is the Photo-Overlay export. With this tool, when you photograph your work or measurement situation with your mobile device, the real-time data such as the measured value, date and time are also displayed and stored directly on the photo. This also enables you to share the measurement results with your team quickly and easily. The user-friendly menu navigation makes the app intuitive and easy to use. Suitable for iOS and Android.