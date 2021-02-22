Masonry Magazine
MCAA Gateway: February 2021

Upcoming MCAA Webinars for February 2021

The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on-demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more.  Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.

 Silica Train The Trainer Course 

Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM CST

Members: $350

Non-Members: $750

Silica Train The Trainer Course Renewal

Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM CST

Members $250

Non-Members: $500

 

New MCAA Members for February 2021 

Berglund Construction
Chicago, IL
(7730 374-1000
Contractor Member

Desert State Landscape Construction, LLC
Vail, AZ
(520) 878-7571
Contractor Member 

Drive Construction
Bridgeview, IL
(708) 552-5253
Contractor Member

GE Silicones
Waterford, NY
Supplier Member

Home Safe Hearth & Chimney, Inc.
Wichita, KS
(316) 265-9828
Contractor Member

Keystone Masonry LLC
Tuscon, AZ
(520) 777-7500
Contractor Member 

Precision Masonry, LLC
Albuquerque, NM
(505) 872-9750
Contractor Member

Stabila
South Elgin, IL
(800) 869-7460
Supplier Member 

 

Mason Contractors Association of America
1481 Merchant Drive
Algonquin, IL 60102

Phone: 800-536-2225 | 224-678-9709
Fax: 224-678-9714

www.masoncontractors.org

© 2020 Masonry Magazine masonrymagazine.com All rights reserved.

