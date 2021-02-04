Words: Cassandra Stern
Photo: FlairImage
It’s 2021, and with so many important educational opportunities transitioning to the digital space, it’s crucial that masonry instructors remember the MCAA Masonry Instructor Resources Hub when it comes to planning and executing lesson plans. With traditional classroom and hands-on, in-person instruction nearly impossible for some, proper education is still achievable with proper social distancing in an outdoor setting. Get more information on this great hub now!