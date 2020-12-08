MCAA Gateway: December 2020

Grant Masonry Wins Their Sixth Specialty Contractor of The Year
The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) has named Grant Masonry Contracting as its Specialty Contractor of the Year for Masonry services. Grant was voted ‘First Place’ in this specialty division by the General Contractor members of AGCMO, who were asked to consider their overall experience within the discipline, including timeliness in regard to completion of projects and ability to stay within budget.
Grant Masonry has achieved this distinguished award in six of the past eight years, including winning the overall SCOTY in 2014. Grant is honored to have been part of several of the construction projects that were recognized with the prestigious Keystone Award, and wishes to congratulate AGCMO for winning National Chapter of The Year.
Grant Contracting Co., Inc. is a St. Louis-based Certified Mason Contractor, and has been providing quality masonry craftsmanship, in a safe and timely manner for over seventy years.
Upcoming MCAA Webinars for December 2020
The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on-demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.
——————–
Silica Train-the-Trainer Renewal – December 1, 2020
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 9:00 AM CST
Members: $250.00
Non-Members: $500.00
——————–
Masonry Wall Bracing
Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 9:00 AM CST
Members: $225.00
Non-Members: $275.00
——————–
Key Elements to Special Inspections
Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM CST
——————–
Silica Train-the-Trainer Course – December 15, 2020
Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 9:00 AM CST
Members: $350.00
Non-Members: $700.00
New MCAA Members for December 2020
Aurum Stucco & Masonry LLC
Houston, TX
(832) 212-5727
Contractor Member
Degan Construction, LLC
Phoenix, AZ
(602) 689-1247
Contractor Member
Facility Solutions Group/FSG Exteriors
Austin, TX
(512) 837-0022
Contractor Member
J. Ginger Masonry
Riverside, CA
(951) 688-5050
Contractor Member
LACKMOND LLC
Marietta, GA
(800) 850-2044
Supplier Member
Masonomics, Inc.
North Chesterfield, VA
(804) 714-0095
Contractor Member
Maxson Masonry LLC
West Branch, IA
(319) 631-2183
Contractor Member
Peerless Construction, Inc.
Albuquerque, NM
(505) 922-1136
Contractor Member
Rare Breed Masonry, Inc.
Flagstaff, AZ
(928) 707-2510
Contractor Member
Reading Rock, Inc.
West Chester, OH
(513) 874-2345
Supplier Member
SpiderLath
Smackover, AR
(870) 725-3902
Supplier Member