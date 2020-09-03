Red Wing Shoes Taking Giant Steps To Grow Construction Workforce

Words: MASONRY Magazine
Photo: Red Wing Shoe Company
Labor Day Weekend is traditionally filled with barbecues, yard games with family, and running from store-to-store trying to take advantage of all the sales in honor of the holiday. However, due to the pandemic, events have been altered and forced us to use alternative methods for meetings, gatherings with our families, and even parties, so this year things are slightly different. While we’ve all been video-chatting with our loved ones and trying to deal with quarantining, we never foresaw having to search for jobs because positions have been eliminated in the wake of COVID-19.
Enter Red Wing Shoes. Instead of hosting a traditional Labor Day sale, the historic work boot company will be promoting job openings instead. The #LaborDayOn initiative will take place in over 525 of the company’s stores, transforming them into hubs for people to search for local trade jobs. Red Wing Shoe Company is also calling on others to join them by using social media, marketing, and retail channels on Labor Day to post all job opportunities they have available or know about using the hashtag #LaborDayOn.
“We know as one brand we can’t do it alone. That’s why we are calling on brands across the country to join us on reclaiming Labor Day for the workers of this country,” Dave Schneider, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Wing Shoe Company states. In addition to transforming their stores into job hubs, Red Wing Shoe Company is also swapping their customer service line 800-RED-WING into a job search hotline and will offer free guidance and help connect the unemployed to more positions that are open.
“Our hope is to start a movement and leverage our own channels to highlight these jobs and help Americans end Labor Day on a high note — with a new job to celebrate,” Schneider continues. There have been about 50 companies that have partnered with Red Wing Shoe Company for the #LaborDayOn event. A handful of those companies are some non-profit and regional companies to help hire tradespeople in the industry. The hopes are to continue #LaborDayOn annually for years to come.
For more information visit RedWingShoes.com/LABORDAYON and be sure to share the hashtag #LaborDayOn.