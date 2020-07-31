Getting Back Together

Dan Kamys, Editorial Director – dkamys@masonrymagazine.com
I always look forward to our August issue, because it typically means I get to talk a little bit about our MCAA Midyear Meeting in September. It goes without saying that this year, things are a little different as we head into the meeting. However, we are all hopeful that this year’s meeting in French Lick, Indiana, will happen as normally and safely as possible.
Since I’ve started working here, I’ve particularly enjoyed the Midyear Meetings as an opportunity to get to know attendees better. Especially now, I think we’re all missing a little bit of the camaraderie and connection that our in-person meetings offer. Obviously, we want to make sure that everyone stays safe, but a normal-ish meeting would be something I think we’d all welcome.
If you are planning on attending and this is your first Midyear Meeting, make sure to stop and introduce yourself to Jeff, Todd, and I. We always like to meet our new members and can help you network with other contractors. One of the things that we are most excited about is our new two-day, Hands-On Speed Dating. Perhaps the name should be Socially Distanced and Highly Sanitized Hands-On Speed Dating. I’m a dad, I can make those terrible jokes now. But I’m sure there will be plenty of hand sanitizer on hand.
This new variation of our traditional Speed Dating event takes things out of hotel suites and into a new venue. Monday evening, we will have a Preview Night reception for attendees to take an early look at what they will be seeing the following day. On Tuesday, participating companies will be educating contractors on the latest advancements in technology and equipment. Contractors will have the opportunity to try out most of what they see.
Another favorite of our Midyear Meetings is the Contractor Round Table session. This year, it will take place on Wednesday. It gives contractors who would probably not otherwise get the chance to connect an opportunity to talk about the issues they face. Please bring along any topics you would like to discuss, and speak up. These meetings are also an opportunity for our Media team to develop content based around these topics, so the more discussion points the better.
All in all, we look forward to another Midyear Meeting and welcoming the masonry industry back together. See you soon!