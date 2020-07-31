Chairman’s Message: Getting the Most Out of Midyear

Paul Oldham, MCAA Chairman
The Midyear Meeting is right around the corner and together with the French Lick Resort, we are full steam ahead for a safe week of activities. Starting on Sunday for those golfers looking for a truly exceptional golf experience, The Pete Dye Course will not disappoint. Sunday evening my wife Lisa will be hosting a Meet and Greet event to give spouses and anyone else the opportunity to plan for the week.
On Monday afternoon, we will have our Committee Chair Meeting. This is where our Committees will discuss progress on current projects and planning for new projects. This meeting is open to all members of the MCAA and you do not have to be on a committee to attend. We encourage everyone to provide input on where your association is going. It is a great setting to learn about the initiatives that the MCAA is working on and to get more involved with the committees that interest you.
This is where I personally got connected with the association. I attended my first Midyear Meeting and Committee Chair meeting when the South of 40 Committee was formed. After listening to all that was going on and getting introduced to others during the breaks, I felt welcomed.
Remember, I didn’t have any family connections in the masonry industry, we welcome everyone that loves masonry. At that meeting, I happened to sit next to a man with a large cowboy hat (many of you know who that was), that was very convincing and ever since I have considered a good friend and a great resource for business knowledge and ideas.
We will start off Tuesday with our new Hands-On Speed Dating sessions. This year there will be a different twist with more hands-on experience. The resort has a space that we will be using, and our Speed Dating partners will be able to have the equipment, products, and technology right there for you to take a look at, turn on and operate. For those of you that have attended Speed Dating in the past, you won’t be out of breath from switching rooms. But, you may be out of breath trying out a new mixer or a new saw.
Wednesday will start with a Breakfast/Board Meeting and then work our way into our very popular Contractor Round Table. At this discussion, you can ask whatever you want. If you are feeling lost on how to find and retain good talent, someone in the room will definitely share positives and negative experiences. If you are wondering how other contractors are looking at Health Insurance for their employees, many in the room will share their thoughts. If you have questions about a product, I guarantee you will hear many thoughts that will make you scratch your head or that you can relate to. To me, these are some of the most powerful member benefits.
In the afternoon we will have our MAC PEC Golf Outing at the Donald Ross Golf Course built in 1917, and which has been a host to numerous major golfing events over the years. Remember you do not have to know how to golf to get the full experience golf. In a scramble format, it is a team effort (or the one guy in the foursome that knows how to play). It is more about spending a great afternoon with old friends or new friends, enjoying the scenery and the stories. For those that do not choose an afternoon on the golf course, there are many other things to experience including the Winery, West Baden, Railway, Hoosier National Park, Casino, Horseback Riding, Indoor Water Park, Spa, Cave Tours or an afternoon walking the streets that Larry Bird grew up on, for the basketball fans. In the evening we will have a great dinner at the Pete Dye Pavilion overlooking the hills of Southern Indiana.
For those who have not attended a Midyear meeting in the past, I encourage you to give this one a try. We are truly visiting a hidden masonry treasure. Beyond the buildings themselves, the experience and networking that you will experience are invaluable. These meetings are truly a laid-back opportunity to meet, share ideas and stories of being involved in the masonry industry, and to learn about what our association offers.