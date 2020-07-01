Mid-Year Crisis?

Bronzella Brown, Editor – bcleveland@masonrymagazine.com
We are at the half-way point and I wonder if the first half of 2020 actually did go by faster? I feel like we are back to a new beginning where we can start over. Thinking back on the past few months it really makes me wonder, did I learn or relearn a new language during my “downtime?” Did I get all the things on my list checked off, did I spring clean enough (let’s be honest we all cleaned a bit more than we usually do with the worldwide pandemic), but most importantly am I, or are we, ready for a clean slate?
Reflecting on all that has happened recently, I would like to remind you (and myself), let’s not be so hard on ourselves and we should strive to find the good in our current situation! I certainly didn’t learn a new language during my “downtime” but I definitely started, and I’m relearning the language I started while in school. Have you checked every box or completed every list? No, actually they’ve only seemed to grow instead of shrink. But the point is the effort was there. So for that, I say we all get an A+ for effort and staying strong during the arguably scariest part of our year/life.
So congratulations to everyone reading this, we made it to July in one piece and we’re still going strong! Continue to strive to accomplish your goals, and check off the line items on your list. While doing so, remember we’re all humans and can only do so much, so don’t be hard on yourself. Be proud you’ve made it thus far without giving up.
The July MASONRY is filled with tons of great articles we know you will love. Following my note, you will find articles on heat safety, outdoor design, and an informative technical article on twisted columns and piers. Be sure to check out our better health article for good tips and tricks to starting your day off on the right foot.
There are also articles on integrating BIM-M into your business, a preview to the 2020 Midyear Meeting, another great contractor Q&A on employee advancement and training, and this month’s cover story that features the French Lick Resort in French Lick, Indiana. You will also find Coach Gary’s column, our monthly installations of Contractor Tip of The Month, The Fechino Files, and On the Level.
This issue is packed with good reads for everyone to enjoy so be sure to check them all out and share your favorites with us on social media. As always, feel free to email us with any questions or article ideas you would like us to share in an upcoming issue.