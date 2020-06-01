MCAA Gateway: June 2020

Danks Burton Is The New NCMCA President
A Cary, North Carolina businessman is the new president of the North
Carolina Masonry Contractors Association (NCMCA.) In April, Danks Burton,
general manager and president of Pinnacle Masonry, Inc., was elected to headthe 145 member firm professional trade association.
Raised in Altavista, Virginia, he is a 1985 graduate of Virginia Military
Institute and has a degree in Civil Engineering. Burton, a founding member
of Pinnacle Masonry in 1992, is now the sole owner of the company based in
Cary. Pinnacle Masonry presently employs forty and specializes in masonry for commercial, industrial, educational and residential projects. Pinnacle
Masonry is a North Carolina Masonry Contractors Association ³Certified
Masonry Firm² and Danks Burton personally holds and maintains NCMCA
³Certified Masonry Executive² status.
NCMCA has eight local chapters across North Carolina. The Association is
made-up of firms that contract the installation of brick, block, stone and
other masonry related building products, and companies that supply goods and
services to the masonry industry. NCMCA promotes masonry as the building
material of choice and as a good career option for young people.
Burton¹s 2020-2022 term as NCMCA president will be his second time as
association president, having also successfully served for the 2004-2006
term. He is also an active member of the Mason Contractors Association of
America (MCAA.) NCMCA and masonry are a family affair. Danks¹s brother,
Doug Burton of Whitman Masonry in Raleigh, was president of the association
from 1995 to 1998 and remains active in association and in masonry industry
leadership. Danks¹s wife Joanne and their son Jake both work at Pinnacle
Masonry.
Danks and Joanne have three adult children.
Also elected for the 2020-2022 term are Kent Huntley, Huntley Brothers
Company, Mint Hill, Chairman of the Board; James ³Bo² Black, Jr., Carolina
Masonry Unlimited, Fuquay-Varina, President-Elect; Cliff McGee, McGee
Brothers Company, Greensboro, Secretary-Treasurer; and as Regional Vice
Presidents, Doug Burton, Whitman Masonry, Raleigh; Brandon Hartsell, Gates
Construction Company, Mooresville; and Don Caldwell, C & R Masonry of WNC,
Candler.
iQPOWER TOOLS DONATES RESPIRATOR MASKS TO HEALTHCARE FACILITIES
iQ Power Tools, manufacturer of premium power tools with integrated dust collection systems has donated over 18,000 N95 respirator masks to two community healthcare facilities, actually located right in the company’s very own backyard.
Always taking a lead role when it comes to safety and education involving pulmonary diseases for those in the construction industry, the firm most recently partnered with the American Lung Association on a strong educational initiative relative to “Silica on the Jobsite.”
The company now has provided real relief to frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic, working with the Troesh family to donate 10,000 N95 masks to the Riverside County Regional Medical Center, and an additional 8,000 masks (with the help of the American Lung Association) to the Loma Linda Unaiversity Pulmonary Care Clinic, both located near iQ’s headquarters in Southern California.
“There could be no greater honor than to make this donation to our own community hospitals.” stated Paul Guth, president of iQ,” We had the opportunity, along with the Troesh Family, to really make a difference. If these masks can protect the lives of thousands of people and potentially save healthcare workers from becoming afflicted, then we’ve reached our goal.”
Upcoming MCAA Webinars for June 2020
The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on-demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.
——————–
Silica Train-The-Trainer Renewal Course
Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT
Members: $250.00
Non-Members: $500.00
——————–
How to Become an Equal Partner with the GC
Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Silica Train-the-Trainer Course
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT
Members: $350.00
Non-Members: $700.00
——————–
Thermal Efficiency in Masonry
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Introducing Masonry iQ Build: Modeling and Estimating in BIM
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: 3DiQ
——————–
Silica Train-The-Trainer Renewal Course
Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT
Members: $250.00
Non-Members: $500.00
——————–
Drive S.A.F.E.R.
Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Silica Train-the-Trainer Course
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT
Members: $350.00
Non-Members: $700.00
——————–
Silica Train-The-Trainer Renewal Course
Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT
Members: $250.00
Non-Members: $500.00
——————–
Silica Train-the-Trainer Course
Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT
Members: $350.00
Non-Members: $700.00
——————–
Silica Train-The-Trainer Renewal Course
Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT
Members: $250.00
Non-Members: $500.00
——————–
Silica Train-the-Trainer Course
Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT
Members: $350.00
Non-Members: $700.00
——————–
Silica Train-The-Trainer Renewal Course
Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT
Members: $250.00
Non-Members: $500.00
——————–
Silica Train-the-Trainer Course
Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT
Members: $350.00
Non-Members: $700.00
——————–
Silica Train-The-Trainer Renewal Course
Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT
Members: $250.00
Non-Members: $500.00
——————–
Silica Train-the-Trainer Course
Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT
Members: $350.00
Non-Members: $700.00
——————–
Silica Train-the-Trainer Renewal Course
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT
Members: $250.00
Non-Members: $500.00
——————–
Silica Train-the-Trainer Course
Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT
Members: $350.00
Non-Members: $700.00
New MCAA Members for June 2020
Capasso Enterprises, Inc.
Middletown, CT
(860) 638-1111
Contractor Member
Crown Masonry & Construction Materials, LLC
Independence, MO
(816) 833-8138
Supplier Member
Gallegos Construction, LLC
Little Elm, TX
(214) 497-0188
Contractor Members
Graco Inc.
Minneapolis, MN
(612) 623-6420
Supplier Members
MD Masonry
Buckeye, AZ
(623) 249-0235
Contractor Member
MJS Safety LLC
Centennial, CO
(303) 881-2409
Supplier Member
Picco Construction
Mamaroneck, NY
(914) 630-4166
Contractor Member
Rush Masonry Management
Jacksonville, NC
(910) 787-9100
Contractor Member
Stevens Masonry Construction Inc.
New Castle, PA
(724) 652-4285
Contractor Member