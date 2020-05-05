The Fechino Files: Estimating Window Openings

Steven Fechino
Ethanol. What do you know about the chemical that has been mixed with the fuel you put into your trucks and small engines? Ethanol, in a pure form, is alcohol: an organic composition typically made from either wood mill waste or corn. Sound like moonshine? Well, it basically is. From the beginning of combustion engines, gasoline, ethanol, distillate, or even clear alcohol could combust with a proper flash to power your engine of the 20’s all the way until the late ’80s. During the early years of automobile production in the United States, gasoline was not always available. Therefore, alternate fuels were investigated and found to be successful replacements for powering domestic and agricultural equipment. Farmers could obtain plans (an actual still) from the US government to make distillate on their property legally as a way to continue the war and post-war effort to farm and grow agriculture.
You are estimating a project with 28 masonry openings.
- 24 windows at 4’-6” by 6’- 0”.
- 4 doors at 3’-0” by 7’-0”.
You are short on time as usual; can you figure the openings solid to save time and make it work? Here is an estimate of Masonry required to fill the openings.
Assumptions:
- Assume modular brick with a conversion of 6.868 brick per sf.
- Assume modular brick at $340 per 1000 pieces.
- Assume sand at $24.00 per ton, with only ¾ ton used, ¼ ton wasted on ground.
- Assume straight wall production at 550 per day for this project.
- Assume jam production at 80 lf per man per day for this project.
Window and door Square footage for openings:
- Width of 4.50’ x height of 6.0’ = 27 sf per opening
- 27 sf per opening x 24 openings = 648 sf for all window openings.
- Width of 3.0’ x height of 7.0’ = 21 sf per opening
- 21 sf per opening x 4 openings = 84 sf for all door openings.
Material Calculation:
- Each window = 27 sf x 6.868 brick/sf = 186 brick per opening x 24 openings = 4464 brick windows solid
- Each door = 21 sf x 6.868 brick/sf = 145 brick per opening x 4 openings = 580 brick doors solid
Jamb Labor:
- Jamb length per window = 6.0’ x 2 (jambs per window) = 12 lf
- 12 lf x 24 windows = 288 lf window jambs for project.
- Jamb length per door = 7.0’ x 2 (jambs per door) = 14 lf
- 14 lf x 4 doors = 56 lf door jambs for this project
- Jambs for the project 288 lf + 56 lf = 344 lf window and door jambs for this project.
Hidden Labor:
Since all jambs will be every other brick returned, there will be a ½ brick at every other course. Modular brick is 2.25” tall plus the 3/8” mortar joint on one side = 2.625” or 0.219’.
344 lf of jambs / .219’ (height of modular brick and 3/8” mortar joint) = 1186 brick that will be the total number of jamb brick. Since every other course is a half brick and returns into the jamb, 1186 brick / 2 = 593 brick need to be used for the returns.
Consideration:
The openings have a total of 4464 brick for windows and 580 brick for doors if estimated solid. This equals 5044 brick, adding 3 % waste the number becomes 5195 brick. Since you figured it solid, you would probably only purchase 5000 brick at $340.00 per thousand brick at a total of $1700.00. Of the$1700.00, you need to deduct 593 units for the jambs. $1700.00 – $340.00 = $1360.00.
In this case, you will end up with approximately 4300 brick (waste was figured back in) remaining at the end of the project that must be removed, dumped or left. The cost just for the materials is approximately $1300.00, you paid for this.
With labor for this project at 550 pieces per day for the straight run, you have 4407 brick filling the opening solid that your way you will lay in 8 days. The jamb production is 80 if/or 400 pieces per day for jambs, you will have 1.5 days labor. You gain 6.5 days labor overall, If mortar was purchased based on brick quantity, you would have approximately:
- 1.5 day labor (1:1 journeyman, tender) (rates vary)
- 4300 brick-$1360.00
- 31 bags of mortar-$297.00
- 3 tons of sand- $72.00
- 200 brick ties-$90.00
- Removal from site labor $200.00 Conservative depending on your location
- Total for these items- $2019.00
Taking out the openings, you can figure $2019 cost plus 1.5-day labor 1:1. vs. 8-day labor for running openings solid.
Two Labor rates:
Crew cost of 850.00 per day (1:1) running solid = $8819.00 labor. $8819.00 labor cost in the estimate -$2019.00 cost for materials = $6800.00 that you are ahead of the game.
Crew cost of 460.00per day (1:1) running solid = $3680.00 labor. $3680.00 labor cost in estimate – $2019.00 cost for materials = $1661.00 that you are ahead of the game.
Figuring the openings solid in a small commercial modular brick veneer can save you time and actually break a little better than even or if everything goes your way and make you a little money.
Scaffolding, burden, foreman, overhead, and crew cost vary tremendously across the country, therefor this is an example of the process, not actual estimating.
Ethanol by itself, when used for fuel during hard times, is a product that was never in such abundance that it would typically remain in a fuel tank for months on end. Today, the addition of ethanol is a different story when the discussion is about small engines.
Ethanol is added to gasoline to enhance octane ratings, lower carbon emissions, and keep the gasoline more stable while you operate tools. It allows gasoline to achieve a higher-octane level while allowing the gasoline to burn (and not explode) in the piston chamber.
How you need to manage your fuel with ethanol on your own jobsite depends on your geographical location and state requirements. Surplus-owned equipment that is stored on our yards are not typically operated on a daily basis. Therefore, they tend to remain placed in a trailer or shop for extended periods of time. This is the problem that we must manage. As an equipment owner, you have two choices: start them daily or manage the fuel within your tank.
The fuel in the tank will separate. This is called phase separation, or just phasing. The ethanol in the fuel begins to absorb water and begins separating the gasoline, with the ethanol and water falling to the bottom of the tank. This is an irreversible effect that cannot be fixed with anything other than a tank drop and flush. If the phasing has occurred and remained for a long period of time, a tank replacement may be easier than a tank flush as the added ethanol can create more rapid corrosion, leading to tank cracking and leaks. Carburetor internal parts, such as diaphragms and gaskets, also tend to become brittle at a rapid rate, making them candidates for a rebuild every 2 or 3 months when used intermittently.
What steps can you take? Well, there is a still legally available non-ethanol gasoline that may be available in the area where you live- if you can get it, buy it! Otherwise, you should use an additive with every tank of gas that you fill into the tank. Yes, every tank. It is also critical that you keep the tanks full (or nearly full) as this will limit the ability for the fuel to absorb water. Run the tools as much as possible. If you can start them once a week, you can start them twice a week. It does not need to be 20 minutes each time, but a start is better than a non-start.
When repairing small engines, replacement parts may not be entirely compatible with the ethanol that is in the fuel, and it is important to purchase products like fuel line and tank patch that are compatible with ethanol-based fuels for a longer service life when operating the tool.
There are many additives available for fuel. In addition to using non-ethanol fuels, select products wisely as some of the available products perform different things. It is not one product that does it all anymore.