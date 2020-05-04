We Are Here For You

Dan Kamys, Editorial Director – dkamys@masonrymagazine.com
The COVID-19 issue and subsequent economic earthquake came about at the end of putting together our April 2020 issue. While we were able to include some content regarding resources for business owners in the print version of the magazine, we created the MCAA Coronavirus Resource Hub, available at coronavirus.masoncontractors.org, and have been consistently updating the Mason Contractors site as new developments occur. All the information contained within the hub is free for both MCAA members and non-members.
Consider this issue our full response to the pandemic and impact on the US economy. This can be a period of confusion, fear, and possible financial difficulty for nearly everyone. Our May 2020 issue is designed to help alleviate some of the confusion and fear with regard to running a business during this time. We have reached out to Washington DC to get the latest on legislation and to the Construction Industry Safety Coalition. We are quickly amassing a breadth of information regarding safety, personal, and professional resources for you to use.
Our entire team has been going at full steam to keep you as updated as possible regarding all the twists and turns this situation is taking. I did want to take the opportunity to highlight the MCAA’s Live and On-Demand webinar library, which offer educational opportunities should you or your crews find themselves off the job site. We have dramatically expanded the MCAA’s Live Webinar offerings, so be sure to subscribe to MASONRY MESSENGER to get information regarding upcoming webinars.
Because this is a print publication, I am sure there will be developments that happen after we’ve gone to the presses this issue. I cannot stress enough how valuable and updated the coronavirus.masoncontractors.org will be.
If there is anything you have questions on or would like to see in future content cover, please email us. Our entire team wishes you, your family, and your business the absolute best during this time. We are here for you.