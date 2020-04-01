Masonry Magazine
Menu

Our Recap

Our Recap

Dan Kamys, Editorial Director – dkamys@masonrymagazine.com

 

In this issue, you’ll find our World of Concrete recap. I have to say; the show was one of the best I’ve seen since being here. A huge congratulations to all of the winners of the competitions and inductees into our Masonry Hall of Fame. Inside this issue, you will find all the major highlights from World of Concrete along with plenty of valuable content, including a moisture control article, a new GEN NXT article featuring a bricklayer apprentice April Ruiz, and an informative moisture control article to name a few. 

MCAA Resources

 

The remainder of this Editor’s Note is not a typical one. We wanted to address the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic and the way it’s going to inevitably change many aspects of our lives and work. The MCAA is committed to staying on top of the latest news and information.  

Please visit the homepage of masoncontractors.org and you will see updates as we receive them. We aim to be a resource and guide for many business owners who are navigating the economic situation.   

Please be well.  

 

dsig

Home
Articles
Advertise
Subscribe
Videos
Contact
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

SUBSCRIBE TO MASONRY
Facebook Twitter Youtube

Mason Contractors Association of America
1481 Merchant Drive
Algonquin, IL 60102

Phone: 800-536-2225 | 224-678-9709
Fax: 224-678-9714

www.masoncontractors.org

© 2018 Masonry Magazine masonrymagazine.com All rights reserved.

Scroll to Top