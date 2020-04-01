Dan Kamys, Editorial Director – dkamys@masonrymagazine.com
In this issue, you’ll find our World of Concrete recap. I have to say; the show was one of the best I’ve seen since being here. A huge congratulations to all of the winners of the competitions and inductees into our Masonry Hall of Fame. Inside this issue, you will find all the major highlights from World of Concrete along with plenty of valuable content, including a moisture control article, a new GEN NXT article featuring a bricklayer apprentice April Ruiz, and an informative moisture control article to name a few.
MCAA Resources
The remainder of this Editor’s Note is not a typical one. We wanted to address the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic and the way it’s going to inevitably change many aspects of our lives and work. The MCAA is committed to staying on top of the latest news and information.
Please visit the homepage of masoncontractors.org and you will see updates as we receive them. We aim to be a resource and guide for many business owners who are navigating the economic situation.
Please be well.