South of 40 Event 2020: The Biggest Event Yet!

Words: Brandon Hartsell and Mason Hill
Photos: MASONRY Magazine
What a great time we had at the 2020 South of 40 Event held at Drai’s in Las Vegas! The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA), in conjunction with South of 40, hosted a great time in Las Vegas at the 2020 MCAA Convention during the World of Concrete/World of Masonry. The MCAA’s South of 40 annual fundraising event was held Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Drai’s After Hours Vegas! We had the BIGGEST year to date! We had so many people attend. I felt as though all I did was shake hands and talk! Sponsorships were at an all-time high. It is an awesome feeling to know you are having a great time where “Vegas Icons” have once gathered.
Drais Nightclub is the home of live nightlife entertainment on The Strip, and we will be returning in 2021. Drai’s is a dazzling, multi-level hotspot boasting more than 25,000 sq. feet of plush offerings, including two full-service bars, more than 75 luxurious bottle service tables, and fingertip access to the world’s most celebrated DJs and chart-topping resident performers through the Drai’s LIVE concert series. The South of 40 and MCAA, for that matter, would not exist without the support of our Industry Partners! Our sponsors make these events happen! Thank you to each of the sponsors for supporting the South of 40! I am going to list them because we are very thankful for each and every one!
2020 Sponsors:
Amerimix Hoodie Sponsor
CrewTracks Hoodie Sleeve
ProBlock Hoodie Sleeve
Pettibone Hat Sponsor
Trimble Tech
EZG Bar Sponsor
SPEC MIX LLC Bar Sponsor
Norton Clipper Mug Sponsor
Hill Masonry, Inc Golf Balls
Federated Insurance Photo Wall
Tradesmen’s Software, Inc Bag
Looking Ahead
We live in uncertain times. 2020 is dark right now. We, as a community, state, and country, are in uncharted waters. Status changes daily. “We” are a great association. “We” are the MCAA. I reflect back to a sermon we had a few weeks before the social distancing mandate. The sermon was titled, “This Is Only a Test,” and isn’t this what we currently are experiencing? Folks, This Is Only a Test! None of us know what will happen, but this is life.
Keep your faith, look-up, trust in your government and help your neighbor. We know the Midyear Meeting and WOC will be here again before we know it, but we have so much work to do between these meetings as an association. Mason and I look forward to working with all of you to make sure the future of our association is and stays strong!
Moving Forward
We all need to remember the Future of our Industry lies within the minds and hands of the next generation. It is “Our” responsibility to make sure we develop and promote the next generation. We must take the time to visit schools, attend trade events, and make ourselves available for the next generation. We need to develop lasting relationships with younger people, encourage their new ideas, and educate the leaders of tomorrow. In this way, the masonry industry will be as solid as the products we promote. I hope you will join us!
Brandon Hartsell is a Project Manager with Gates Construction Company, Inc. (Mooresville, NC). He is Chairman of the MCAA South 40, Central Region Vice President of the North Carolina Masonry Contractors Association and President of the Local NCMCA Metrolina Chapter. Brandon lives in the Charlotte Area with his Wife (Meredith) and their Two Children (Braxton & Mckinley). He is the Third-Generation in his Family to be involved in the Masonry Industry. He can be reached at brandon.hartsell@gatesconstco.com or 704-310-1674.
Mason Hill is VP of Hill Masonry, Inc. (Billings, MT). He is Co-Chairman of the MCAA South 40. Mason lives in Montana with his Wife (Ruth) and their Two Children (Kason & Kambria). He is a Third-Generation Mason and has a lifetime involvement in the masonry Industry. He can be reached at mason@hillmasonryinc.com or 406.656.5955.