Contractor Q&A: Rain Days

Words: MASONRY Magazine
Photo: shih-wei
Editor’s Note: Weather can be the determining factor between having a productive workday or not. Rain can be the potential cause of slip hazards on a jobsite so we decided to get more information on days when it rains from industry professionals. We sat down with Kent Bounds, the President of Brazos Masonry in Waco, Texas, and the Foreman Team of Cascade Construction Co. Inc. to get their take on rain days. We’d like to thank Kent and the Cascade Construction Foreman Team for talking with us on this topic.
What are some safety considerations that have to be considered when working while it’s raining?
Kent Bounds: Years ago we determined not to work on scaffolds when they were exposed to rain and for the large trucks not to get on the road when it is raining. Both of these policies are due to risk, rather than an OSHA regulation. There is some judgment call as to what is rain. Most Superintendents will not shut a job down due to a drizzle. There are more slip injuries and traffic accidents in wet conditions. This is a statistical fact.
Cascade Construction Co. Inc. Foreman Team: Slippery and or muddy surfaces for walking. Muddy conditions on the site can cause unstable soil conditions for scaffolding and equipment.
What are the work perimeters when it is raining?
Kent Bounds: Just because we don’t want our people to work from heights on scaffolds does not mean we completely just shut the job down. There are often areas inside a building to work that are not as affected by the weather. And, there are fewer risks when walking on the ground level in comparison to working at heights.
Cascade Construction Co. Inc. Foreman Team: Costs to cover and protect vs. the productivity you can get for the day, make sure it is going to be safe and productive if you start your crew.
What are your rainy weather procedures?
Kent Bounds: Our rainy day procedure is to watch for approaching rains on weather radar, which gives the superintendent time to plan how and where to move personnel, and also how to protect freshly laid materials and mortar so as not to cause a quality issue.
Cascade Construction Co. Inc. Foreman Team: Check the wind, if it is windy you can’t always cover in a safe manner. If you can cover you have to pin the scaffolding in case there is a wind gust, the scaffolding can turn into a sail when plastic is attached.
What is the best way to maximize time on a jobsite when it is raining?
Kent Bounds: The best way to maximize time on a jobsite when it is raining is to utilize covered areas. The type of work that we pursue often brings us to high-rises and parking garages, which often gives us the opportunity to continue working even when it is raining.
Cascade Construction Co. Inc. Foreman Team: Work on tasks that may not be as rain sensitive, such as a wall that paints vs an architectural wall. Make sure the crew size is right for the tasks that can be accomplished in the rain if your work area is reduced.
What are some hidden dangers of working in the rain?
Kent Bounds: Some of the dangers associated with working and rainy or wet weather is the accumulation of mud. This can be the case immediately after a rain, not just while it is raining. Employees have to be careful to clean their boots off before climbing stairs or ladders, or even walking on concrete. A smooth finish concrete with a little bit of dirt and rain can be one of the slickest, most dangerous surfaces possible. Such is the case for sending large trucks loaded with thousands of pounds of equipment on the road in rainy conditions. Even if we have full confidence in our drivers, this does not mean that everyone else on the road will drive responsibly in inclement weather.
Cascade Construction Co. Inc. Foreman Team: There is a higher risk of efflorescence and mortar color differences due to the amount of water getting into the material. There is also more splattering from the plank onto the wall from the water hitting the walk plank, this can affect other elements of the building such as window which will need to be cleaned as well adding additional cost.
Common mistakes made while working in rainy weather?
Kent Bounds: Thinking a little extra production is going to help the company. Trying to push workers in wet, slippery conditions are taking a risk of injury. If an injury takes place, the company has essentially negated any increased production that they thought they had made and more. But, more importantly, they have caused pain and suffering to a fellow team member.
Best protective measures while working in rain?
Kent Bounds: I would again, suggest not having employees work at heights in slippery conditions. Finding areas to move manpower under covered areas out of the rain or at least on the ground level can avoid injuries, increase morale, and avoid poor quality issues.
Cascade Construction Co. Inc. Foreman Team: Good cover during work and at the end of the day to protect the work.