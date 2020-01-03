The Pre-Show Issue

Dan Kamys, Editorial Director – dkamys@masonrymagazine.com
I always look forward to our World of Concrete pre-show issue. This year, you’ll find a particularly packed issue of our magazine, with relevant content about the convention and the MCAA’s events. Additionally, I think this issue serves as a good taste of the new direction our content is taking this year. I am really proud of our team and the industry for coming together and helping us complete this magazine.
As always, we have a rundown of the most important masonry-related components of the World of Concrete. Not only will we give you a complete schedule of the MCAA events happening in Vegas next month, but we will also run you through all the highlights of the MASONRY MADNESS® day. You also do not want to miss the new MASONRY LIVING—Beyond the Wall area in the Bronze Lot.
I would be missing one of my favorite events if I didn’t mention the MCAA South of 40 Event at Drai’s Afterhours. As a lead-in to the event, our South of 40 Committee Chairs Mason Hill and Brandon Hartsell have put together an excellent piece on what exactly the South of 40 Committee is and represents for the industry. I hope you have a chance to read the article, and then join us for the epic party. I will be working more closely with the South of 40 Committee this year, and can’t wait to share some of the projects we will be working on.
The Masonry Hall of Fame is always something our team looks forward to covering. This year, get to know the story of inductees Brian Carney, Doug Drye, Paul Hoggatt, and Mark Kemp. The odds are that if you’re reading this magazine, you may recognize a few of those names, but we look forward to formally inducting them into this prestigious group. Congratulations to all of the honorees, and we look forward to honoring you next month.
This issue is not completely about the World of Concrete. Like I mentioned before, January 2020 is the first print issue under our new content calendar. GEN NXT makes its return, with Ron Adams, President of Cascade Construction Company, Inc. and MCAA Washington State Chairman. We are also profiling a newer member of the MCAA, Butler Masonry.
We are also launching a new monthly column from our friend Steven Fechino at Mortar Net Solutions. With his lengthy experience within the industry, we all think you’ll find his regular contributions beneficial.
One of our favorite articles this month is our Masonry Gives Back piece. In this edition, we’re focusing on a charity auction put together by Trey Harris of SPEC MIX to raise money and give toys to less fortunate children.
Additional topics for this issue are a Technical Talk on-air and moisture control, an update on the MCAA’s Association Healthcare Plan, and The Masonry Foundation.
Consider this issue a celebration of all facets of the industry, and we all look forward to seeing you next month in Las Vegas!