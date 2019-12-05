2020, We Are Ready for You!

Bronzella Cleveland, Editor – bcleveland@masonrymagazine.com
As this year comes to a close, I can’t help but wonder if 2020 will go as quickly as 2019 did. I get it as I get older life goes on. Holidays aren’t as big, birthdays aren’t huge celebrations with cake and friends, but another year to think over how old we’re getting, and how the times have changed. I sound older by the second? Well, we can all thank 2019 for being both a rewarding and challenging year — and taking about five years off my life expectancy.
While the days of December wind down, let’s take a moment to reflect on all the good things that have happened and you’ve done this year. Then take a brief second to think about all the not-so-good moments that have happened, don’t take too long because that reflection will turn into a completely different experience.
Who really wants to take that unpleasant stroll down short-term memory lane? Not me, that’s for sure! But consider different ways to do things differently if that moment, month, or memory didn’t come out the way you wanted.
If you’re one to make resolutions don’t be so hard on yourself (that one is for me as well!) but to strive to get as close to your goals as you can, the whole point of us growing is to be a better person than we were the day, month, or year before. I think that’s enough of me harping on life, getting off that soapbox. Let’s get into what the last issue of MASONRY holds for you!
Since 2019 is coming to close, we thought it would be great to recap this year and all of our favorite articles and content before we ring in the New Year. You’ve already met the newest member of our team Cassandra Stern earlier in the magazine. She’s been with us since August, and some of you may recognize her name as she’s been working and writing for us since last October. She’s a great team member and certainly helps me keep Dan on his toes!
We hope you’re finding this issue to be as enjoyable as we did putting it together. Our cover story features our top picks of products of 2019. Take a look and see if there anything you need or want as Christmas is coming! Following this theme, we also have a year-end review of all our favorite and top articles in the magazine and this year’s article of the year. So, be sure to check them out if you haven’t already.
You will also find an informative article on flashing written by Steven Fechino, a silica safety article, a historical case study on one of the United States’ tallest load-bearing brick building, and brick enthusiast Will Quam’s GEN NXT interview. We also have the second part of the ballistic testing article from the October issue.
There are tons of articles for you to enjoy, and we hope you do as much as we enjoyed putting this issue together. As Dan and Cass have mentioned in their notes, there are so many new things coming in the New Year. If you haven’t done so already, be sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, so you don’t miss a thing. From all of us at MASONRY Publications, we wish you a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and a safe New Year!