MCAA Gateway: December 2019

MCAA New Member Package for WOC Attendees 

Join the Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) during the World of Concrete, February 3-7, 2020 in Las Vegas, for the special rate of $799, and you’ll receive a membership package featuring: 

  • MCAA Membership through June 30, 2021 
  • Free 2020 WOC Show Floor Pass 
  • Access to MCAA Healthcare Plan 
  • Members Only Safety Library and Training Videos 
  • 2020 MCAA Midyear Registration 
  • And much more!  

Visit Booth C3305, stop by the MCAA Tent in the Bronze Lot, visit www.masoncontractors.org/join, or call 800-536-2225 for more information. 

Upcoming MCAA Webinars for December 2019

The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on-demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more.  Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.

——————–

Management Essentials for the First Time or Recently Promoted
Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Introducing Masonry iQ Build: Modeling and Estimating in BIM
Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: 3DiQ

——————–

Silica Train-the-Trainer Course
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 9:00 AM CDT
Members: $350.00
Non-Members: $700.00

——————–

Mastering Millennial Mindset and Beyond: How to Attract and Retain Emerging Leaders
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

5 Ways Merchant Providers Help Businesses
Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: Herman Business Associates, Inc.

——————–

Tips for Running an Effective Meeting
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Seismic Requirements of the Building Code
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT

 

New MCAA Members for December 2019

Diamond Masonry, Inc.
Phoenix, AZ
602-304-0655
Contractor Member

EC Tree Cutting Services
Huntington Station, NY
631-896-5185
Contractor Member

Harp Masonry Construction, Inc.
Tyler, TX
256-614-3285
Contractor Member

Herman Business Associates, Inc.
Vernon Hills, IL
224-206-7594
Supplier Member

J. Fair Masonry and Tile
Lebanon, OR
503-484-4164
Contractor Member

Joswig Construction, Inc.
Largo, FL
727-584-8001
Contractor Members

KDM Contracting Masonry, LLC
Phoenix, AZ
602-717-9991
Contractor Member

Loya Construction & Remodeling
Wanette, OK
405-464-1219
Contractor Member

Nixon Masonry, LLC
Myrtle Beach, SC
8430240-3033
Contractor Member

Patriots Block
West Palm Beach, FL
561-436-4505
Contractor Member

Rentfrow Masonry
Fairland, OK
918-541-5138
Contractor Member

Trow & Holden Co., Inc.
Barre, VT
800-451-4349
Supplier Member