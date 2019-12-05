MCAA Gateway: December 2019

MCAA New Member Package for WOC Attendees
Join the Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) during the World of Concrete, February 3-7, 2020 in Las Vegas, for the special rate of $799, and you’ll receive a membership package featuring:
- MCAA Membership through June 30, 2021
- Free 2020 WOC Show Floor Pass
- Access to MCAA Healthcare Plan
- Members Only Safety Library and Training Videos
- 2020 MCAA Midyear Registration
- And much more!
Visit Booth C3305, stop by the MCAA Tent in the Bronze Lot, visit www.masoncontractors.org/join, or call 800-536-2225 for more information.
Upcoming MCAA Webinars for December 2019
The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on-demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.
——————–
Management Essentials for the First Time or Recently Promoted
Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Introducing Masonry iQ Build: Modeling and Estimating in BIM
Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: 3DiQ
——————–
Silica Train-the-Trainer Course
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 9:00 AM CDT
Members: $350.00
Non-Members: $700.00
——————–
Mastering Millennial Mindset and Beyond: How to Attract and Retain Emerging Leaders
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
5 Ways Merchant Providers Help Businesses
Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: Herman Business Associates, Inc.
——————–
Tips for Running an Effective Meeting
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Seismic Requirements of the Building Code
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
New MCAA Members for December 2019
Diamond Masonry, Inc.
Phoenix, AZ
602-304-0655
Contractor Member
EC Tree Cutting Services
Huntington Station, NY
631-896-5185
Contractor Member
Harp Masonry Construction, Inc.
Tyler, TX
256-614-3285
Contractor Member
Herman Business Associates, Inc.
Vernon Hills, IL
224-206-7594
Supplier Member
J. Fair Masonry and Tile
Lebanon, OR
503-484-4164
Contractor Member
Joswig Construction, Inc.
Largo, FL
727-584-8001
Contractor Members
KDM Contracting Masonry, LLC
Phoenix, AZ
602-717-9991
Contractor Member
Loya Construction & Remodeling
Wanette, OK
405-464-1219
Contractor Member
Nixon Masonry, LLC
Myrtle Beach, SC
8430240-3033
Contractor Member
Patriots Block
West Palm Beach, FL
561-436-4505
Contractor Member
Rentfrow Masonry
Fairland, OK
918-541-5138
Contractor Member
Trow & Holden Co., Inc.
Barre, VT
800-451-4349
Supplier Member