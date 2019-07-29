MASONRY’s Take On The 2019 Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition

Al Vazquez, renowned auto journalist, was able to get his hands on a 2019 Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition for MASONRY to put through its paces. In this video, he takes a look at the pickup truck from the inside out, and brings it to Central Broward Construction in Florida for the rundown.
In the masonry industry, pickup trucks are an essential vehicle used for material moving and efficiency on a job site. CBC themselves have 22 pickup trucks in use for their business.
Highlights include LED lights, a solid interior build quality, and a cavernous space inside the cab. Additionally, the truck comes with a 5.7L V8 Engine, a 5500 lb capacity for the bed of the truck, and a towing capacity of 8800 lbs. A backup camera allowed Al to pull up to a trailer hitch without issue, and the rear seat cushions actually fold up to allow more space. Toyota’s Safety Sense™ includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure alert.
Some possible negatives regarding the truck include no smart key, no wireless charging, no rear USB connection, and a fuel economy of 13 city and 18 highway, which lags behind others in the class.
With a price as tested of about $51,000, the Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition is certainly worth a look for mason contractors looking for a good choice for their pickup truck fleet.