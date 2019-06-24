The State of Masonry: June 2019

After the first survey in our data mining project for the MCAA and MASONRY closed, we wanted to provide our readers with the results. In this detailed whitepaper, you will discover our findings, which include: demographics of our respondents, company sizes, and spending habits.
This survey is the first of 4-6 planned surveys for the year. It was distributed to all MCAA email addresses and expanded to the wider universe of masonry professionals via social media. Approximately 700+ responses were collected, with respondents funneling into Owner/Manager, Career Mason, and Supplier tracks. All respondents not self-identifying within those three categories were not eligible for participation.
Read the full white paper here by clicking here.
Survey and giveaway of Home Depot gift cards are in no way sponsored, endorsed, or donated by Home Depot or its affiliates.