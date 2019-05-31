With Data on our side, The Sky’s the Limit

Bronzella Cleveland, Editor – bcleveland@masonrymagazine.com
Happy June! Who can believe it is summer now? I know I go on and on about how fast time flies, but it does fly! Here we are in our very first special edition of MASONRY x DESIGN. Combining the best of MASONRY and MASONRY DESIGN for our readers. As Dan mentioned in his note, we wanted to provide both sides of our publications for you to get insight into the construction from the design stage through to the build.
But I’m sure you already know all of this after reading Dan’s message. In this special edition of MASONRY, you’ll find detailed articles to read, from a molded brick case study to David Biggs’ Q&A column from MASONRY DESIGN. Be sure to check out pieces that relate both to architects and the design community as well as the ones that relate more to you, the mason contractor.
In addition to the articles, Dan and I have mentioned, you will find a detailed whitepaper that focuses on the data from our first survey. As Dan said in the May issue, our new data-mining project for the MCAA and MASONRY is to help the masonry industry continue to grow in numbers and revenue. This whitepaper covers our findings from our initial survey.
The first survey focused on creating a general baseline for everyone who associates with the MCAA. It led the participants to a series of specific questions based on the answers they provided from the first set of initial questions. The results were sorted into three distinct groups, owner/managers, career masons, and suppliers.
This whitepaper outlines in detail the demographics of those who have participated in the survey, providing insight into the age, income, company size and revenue, equipment used, and much more. It gives the state of the masonry industry as of June of this year.
Following our initial survey, there will be five more throughout the year that will have an array of focuses and topics. They will take a few minutes of your time and will help strengthen the position of the industry, MASONRY, and the MCAA.
So, please be sure to take a few minutes and answer our future surveys that come your way. We hope you enjoy this special edition of the magazine and as always, feel free to reach out to Dan or me with any ideas, questions, and comments for the magazine. We’d love to hear from you.
Don’t let the year pass you by, get out there and enjoy it!