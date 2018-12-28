Not What You’ve Done, But What You’re Doing

Dan Kamys, Editorial Director – dkamys@masonrymagazine.com

I can’t believe that it’s already going to be my third World of Concrete. Every year, I learn something new and find myself in awe of the sheer skill and craftsmanship on display. Additionally, each event makes me love what I do just a little bit more, through the interactions I have with competitors, masonry professionals, MCAA members, Hall of Fame inductees, suppliers, and spectators. I am so looking forward to the 2019 World of Concrete, and can’t wait to see all the new and familiar faces.

As we kick off the New Year, I’m reminded of the saying that goes something about remembering where you came from. While that’s important to do for 2018, arguably the most important since I’ve taken on responsibilities of this historic magazine, I am always keen to keep looking forward. At the end of the day, people will look at what’s happening in the present and future. While the past is important, it’s all about continuing to move things forward.

The groundwork was laid in 2018. The entire team worked hard to secure our partnership with the Architecture Institute of America Student organization, which allows MASONRY DESIGN to be circulated to an additional 5,669 future members of the design community. The MCAA’s Association Healthcare Plan is taking off, and saving members a lot of money. We have redesigned MASONRY Magazine’s website to present a modern experience for users and for advertisers. But that doesn’t mean the work is done.

In 2019, some of the most exciting times to come will be helmed by MASONRY and MASONRY DESIGN. Two issues of MASONRY next year will be special editions referred to as MASONRY x DESIGN. As I mentioned last month, these issues will combine the forces and readership of both our magazines into showpiece issues. The entire design and build process will be chronicled, and it will circulate to over 35,000 people.

This is our 58th year of the magazine, and it’s hard to believe a publication with this much history is going so strongly. Not many publications can say that. However, you better believe everyone here is going to continue taking things to the next level. Promoting the trades, advocating for fair building codes, highlighting creative case studies, interviewing the best and brightest in the industry, and pushing everything masonry is our mission.

We would not be here if it wasn’t for you. Our mission is to keep you informed and push for everything that’s important. We all here look forward to kicking off 2019 stronger than ever.