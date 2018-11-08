Construction Jobs: There’s Still a Labor Shortage – Fortune

The United States has a building problem.

Construction costs are climbing, production is lagging, and businesses are struggling to survive because there simply aren’t enough workers to keep up with demand. The masonry profession is certainly not immune to this labor shortage; in fact, industry projections predict the situation will only worsen.

The urgency of the situation calls for an urgent response. Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is stepping up to the plate to lead this charge.

Founded in 1950, MCAA is committed to preserving and promoting the masonry industry – a mission inclusive of recruiting and training a workforce. To expand and support efforts to solve the workforce crisis, MCAA has aligned with XYZ University LLC, a generations-focused leadership consulting firm specialized in multi-generational workforce and employee engagement training.

This report marks the official kick-off of MCAA’s renewed focus on workforce development. Researched and written by XYZ University, the report explores the state of the industry’s workforce woes in greater detail and will be instrumental in helping MCAA develop a response plan, while also delivering useful strategies to masonry professionals who want to get a jump-start on planning their futures.

In addition to the research project, representatives of XYZ University will deliver an in-depth workforce and business strategy training at the World of Concrete 2019. For her book, Talent Generation: How Visionary Organizations Are Redefining Work and Achieving Great Success, author Sarah Sladek spent two years researching the highest-performing organizations with the highest employee engagement in existence today. This training will focus on the key findings of her research, guiding participants through the process of adopting these six strategies in their businesses.

To register or learn more, visit MCAA’s Talent Generation: Tools to manage the 21st Century, multi-generational job site registration page.

Amidst all the challenges facing the masonry industry, it’s important to recognize there are unprecedented opportunities for growth. Companies that can evolve and innovate and educate themselves about workforce shifts are likely to successfully tap into this potential.

Sarah L. SladekHeather Thomton-Stockman

CEO, XYZ UniversityResearch, XYZ University