The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA), has experienced exciting transformation over the past two years, as with the South of 40 we have welcomed 15 new members. Excited with the growth of the committee, Chairmen Brandon Hartsell and Mason Hill are working hard to expand the reach of the group. Our committee members are connecting on local, national and international levels with social media posts, events and magazine articles. Our members are here to spread the word that Masonry isn’t just a Trade.

XYZ University:

How do we better understand the Next Generation? MCAA announces partnership with XYZ University! The Mason Contractors Association of America has announced a partnership with XYZ University, LLC to help its members learn how to better understand and communicate with the different generations within their workforce. The primary focus of the partnership is to educate business leaders on laying the foundation for the future of organizations. The two-day course will help attendees better understand and be better equipped to work within the intergenerational dynamics that exist on the construction job-site. “Our members have consistently expressed that workforce development is one of the main issues facing the industry as a whole. On a company-level, one of the main issues is how to properly understand and communicate with people of different age groups. The research and course XYZ University are undertaking for us will help us tackle the challenge,” said Jeff Buczkiewicz, President of the MCAA. (Source: https://www.masonrymagazine.com/blog/2018/08/01/mason-contractors-association-of-america-announces-partnership-with-xyz-university/)

GEN NXT Articles:

Masonry Magazine – Generation Next! Do you read it? So far, there have been (10) Generation Next Articles published in Masonry Magazine. The GEN NXT articles have featured Paul Cantarella Jr., Brandon Hartsell, Kent Bounds, Mason Hill, Melonie Leslie, John Swindal, Joseph Blanton, Adam Slattery, Christopher Dubief, & Ashton White. If you haven’t read them, I highly suggest it! Articles are on the Masonry Magazine Website. Simply search for GEN NXT. I assure you, after reading the current articles, you will know this Industry is heading in the right direction!

SkillsUSA Roundup:

MCAA South of 40 Group attended the National Leadership and Skills Conference put on by SkillsUSA. Louisville, Kentucky served as host for the 54th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference. Designed to increase the quality of our nation’s skilled workforce with a combination of “citizenship, leadership, employability, technical and professional skills training,” it works to create a strong upcoming generation of our workforce. Over 16,000 attended the show. Among them were students, instructors, and partners in the business world. Friend of MASONRY Publications and recent MCAA Hall of Fame inductee Damian Lang spoke to attendees during lunch on the day before the competitions. Additionally, DIY Network Rescue Renovation star and trade advocate Kayleen McCabe also addressed the competitors and emphasized the importance of hard work and vocational education. She even filmed her show from the masonry contest area. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos also visited the site and spoke with industry professionals about the importance of vocational education. On Wednesday and Thursday of the conference, the Championships were held in a variety of trades. One of the most exciting and technical events, however, was the masonry competition. Sponsored by NCCER for the ninth year, the competitions put high school and post-secondary students enrolled in technical programs to the test for entry-level performance within the field. Mason & I want to thank all those who took time out of their busy schedules to attend. (Source: https://www.masonrymagazine.com/blog/2018/08/01/another-successful-skillsusa-national-leadership-and-skills-conference/)

South of 40 Party at Drais Vegas After Hours:

With the freshness in the air, MCAA and South of 40 has decided to change the 2019 World of Concrete South of 40 Event to Drais Vegas After Hours. Located in the Cromwell Hotel, Drais nightclub provides an impressive experience you’re sure to enjoy. Join the MCAA at South of 40 Event at Drais After Hours. Tuesday, January 22, 2019. 6:00 – 7:30 PM. Drais After Hours Las Vegas. The home of live nightlife entertainment on The Strip, Drais After Hours plays host to MCAA’s South of 40 Party. Experience an adventurous party atmosphere featuring a live DJ, delicious appetizers, and drinks that will be served throughout the evening. (Source: http://www.masoncontractors.org/convention/events/)Thank you to our current and past Sponsors for this event. If you’re interested in sponsoring this event please contact Tim O’Toole, Mason Hill, or Brandon Hartsell.

2019 MCAA Convention:

The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) would like to invite you to join us this January in Las Vegas for the 2019 MCAA Convention at the World of Concrete/World of Masonry. The MCAA Convention is the perfect opportunity for you and your company to learn and participate in many new and exciting happenings taking place at the MCAA and in our industry today, including several great education programs focused on helping your company maintain a competitive advantage. (Source: http://www.masoncontractors.org/convention/)

The MCAA’s Masonry Skills Challenge, the MCAA’s Fastest Trowel on the Block and the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500® will once again take place on Wednesday during MASONRY MADNESS®. You will not want to miss these great competitions. (Source: http://www.masoncontractors.org/convention/)

Looking Ahead:

We all need to remember; the Future of our Industry lies within the minds and hands of the Next Generation. It is “Our” responsibility to make sure we develop and promote to the Next Generation. We must take the time to visit schools, attend trade events, and make ourselves available for the Next Generation. I believe we need to develop lasting relationships with younger people, encourage their new ideas, and educate the leaders of tomorrow. In this way, the masonry industry will be as solid as the products we promote. I hope you will join us!

Brandon Hartsell is a Project Manager with Gates Construction Company, Inc. (Mooresville, NC). He is Chairman of the MCAA South 40, Central Region Vice President of the North Carolina Masonry Contractors Association and President of the Local NCMCA Metrolina Chapter. Brandon lives in the Charlotte Area with his Wife (Meredith) and their Two Children (Braxton & Mckinley). He is the Third-Generation in his Family to be involved in the Masonry Industry. He can be reached at brandon.hartsell@gatesconstco.comor 704-310-1674.

Mason Hill is VP of Hill Masonry, Inc. (Billings, MT). He is Co-Chairman of the MCAA South 40. Mason lives with his Wife (Ruth) and their Two Children (Kason & Kambria). He is a Third-Generation Mason involved in the Industry. He can be reached at mason@hillmasonryinc.comor 406.656.5955.