I am very pleased to announce that the MCAA will be rolling out a new benefit for Mason Contractors. It is likely the most important benefit we have rolled out and it will save contractors who are in small group plans significant dollars. That benefit is healthcare with United Healthcare. We have been working on this current program since April of this year and I personally have wanted to obtain an Association Health Plan since 1998 for the MCAA. These programs have tremendous advantages versus traditional health insurance, particularly for small groups.

If you are a current member of the MCAA you can simply reach out to us when your current health plan is set for renewal and we can work with you to draft a proposal for new coverage using the program. If you are not a member of the MCAA, now would be a great time to join and take advantage of this unique and very important benefit. If your health insurance is costing your company $15,000 per year and you are a small employer, you should save a minimum of $1,500 per year by becoming a part of our larger group plan.

The plan by rule is only available to mason contractor members of the MCAA. The plan also currently must exclude the states of NY, CT, MD, and KS. Those states have requirements in their health plan rules, which make it either too restrictive to offer insurance there or prohibit association health plans. We are hopeful down the road, they may change those rules and we would be able to allow programs there as well. We are waiting to hear back on the status of a program for the state of PA and should have word soon. The balance of the 50 states is eligible for this program.

In addition to this group plan, we are going to roll out a series of other options of new insurance benefits for members that will utilize our group buying power to reduce your costs. There really has never been a better time to be a member of the MCAA, your savings on things you already use will pay you for being a member. Look for more details coming soon as we roll this program out. The plan looks to begin writing policies on January 1, 2019.

By: Jeff Buczkiewicz President, Mason Contractors Association of America

