Partnership includes distribution of MASONRY DESIGN to all AIAS members, and content from AIAS members and partners in each upcoming issue.

MASONRY Publications has announced a partnership with the American Institute of Architecture Students. This partnership will further expand MASONRY Publications’ reach within the educational community while also highlighting the important work that AIAS’ university partners and student members are doing to define the next generation of architecture.

“Working on this partnership, in particular, has been a highlight of my career. This relationship is designed to help feature the schools, projects, and people who are the future of the industry. It’s one of our primary missions at the magazines, and we are honored to call AIAS our partner,” said Dan Kamys, Editorial Director of MASONRY Publications.

The new content and expanded distribution to AIAS members at no charge will begin with the November 2018 issue of MASONRY DESIGN. Additional feature articles will come in the form of school profiles, project case studies, and interviews with AIAS members and former members making a difference in the community. MASONRY Publications will also contribute to the AIAS CRIT Journal and collaborate with the editorial team on a variety of topics.