ALGONQUIN, IL — The Mason Contractors Association of America has announced a partnership with XYZ University, LLC to help its members learn how to best understand and communicate with the different generations within their workforce. The primary focus of the partnership is to educate business leaders on laying the foundation for the future of organizations. The two-day course will help attendees better understand and be better equipped to work within the intergenerational dynamics that exist on the construction job-site.

“Our members have consistently expressed that workforce development is one of the main issues facing the industry as a whole. On a company-level, one of the main issues is how to properly understand and communicate with people of different age groups. The research and course XYZ University are undertaking for us will help us tackle the challenge,” said Jeff Buczkiewicz, President of the MCAA.

The course content is being developed in part from 2018 construction industry research, which is also producing a Fall 2018 MASONRY Magazine industry white paper. The industry research, coupled with XYZ University’s 16+ years of generational research and expertise, has created this unique seminar experience.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to work with the members of MCAA, equipping them with the insights and tools they need to successfully engage employees, foster teamwork, and build companies that can compete and grow in an era of tremendous challenge and change,” said Sarah Sladek, CEO of XYZ University, LLC.

The learning experience includes: a virtual pre-event learning opportunity leading up to the live event at World of Concrete 2019 and a live two-day interactive learning event at World of Concrete 2019 focusing on the six pillars of the Talent Generation model. Also included are two light continental breakfasts, two lunches, a happy hour reception and a copy of the book, Talent Generation: How Visionary Organizations Are Redefining Work and Achieving Greater Success, authored by Sarah Sladek, CEO of XYZ University. The cost is $950.00 for MCAA members and $1,100.00 for non-members.

About Mason Contractors Association of America: The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is the national trade association representing mason contractors. The MCAA is committed to preserving and promoting the masonry industry by providing continuing education, advocating fair codes and standards, fostering a safe work environment, recruiting future manpower, and marketing the benefits of masonry materials.

About MASONRY Publications: Comprised of MASONRY and MASONRY DESIGN, MASONRY Publications are the MCAA’s magazines aimed to inform the entire construction process. Since 1961, MASONRY has served as the premier resource for mason contractors to stay up to date on news, technology, and advocacy within the industry. Since 2008, MASONRY DESIGN has served as a cornerstone within the architectural, design, and educational communities.

About XYZ University: XYZ University is a leading management consulting firm based in Minneapolis specializing in helping organizations improve membership and employee engagement. Since 2002, XYZ U has studied generational shifts in the marketplace alongside economic, workforce, and social change and researched best practices in the retention of human capital. The company has provided training and consulting services to more than 300 organizations worldwide.

For more information, please contact the MCAA at 800.536.2225 or visit the website at masoncontractors.org.