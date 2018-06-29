MCAA Midyear Meeting Registration Open
Registration is now open for the MCAA’s Midyear Meeting, September 24-26, 2018, at the Archer Hotel in Austin, Texas.
If you have never attended the MCAA’s Midyear Meeting before, now is the perfect time. The MCAA Midyear Meeting is a relaxed and intimate atmosphere where networking takes place. Strike up a conversation with another mason contractor or a supplier who is not in your market, and you can share ideas and solutions to common problems faced on the jobsite. This is where long-lasting friendships are born every year.
Visit www.masoncontractors.org/midyearto learn more and to register online.
We look forward to seeing you in Austin!
Now Accepting Masonry Hall of Fame Nominations
Nominations due by October 1, 2018
Words: Tim O’Toole
The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Masonry Hall of Fame class.
The Masonry Hall of Fame was created to recognize and award those individuals who have dedicated their lives to the masonry industry.
Do you know someone who has dedicated their life to the masonry industry? If so, nominate them to be part of the Masonry Hall of Fame.
Nominees must have had a major impact on the masonry industry, not necessarily with just the MCAA, and must have been or be in the industry for a minimum of 25 years. Nominees can be but are not limited to contractors, employees, instructors, architects, engineers, and association staff.
Nominations are open to anyone in the masonry industry. Submissions must state the significant accomplishments of the individual nominee.
Submissions will be reviewed and voted upon by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee. Nominees must receive two-thirds of the eligible votes in order to be accepted into the Hall of Fame.
Nominations will be accepted until Monday, October 1, 2018 at 11:59 PM CDT. Nominees accepted into the Hall of Fame will be inducted during the MCAA Convention.
Visit www.masoncontractors.org/hall-of-fameto submit your nomination.
Upcoming MCAA Webinars for July 2018
The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.
——————–
What You Need To Know Now With Cyber Security
Friday, July 13, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: Assurance
——————–
Residential Concrete Masonry Foundation
Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Leveraging Design-Build Opportunities
Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
How Codes Change the Way We Construct Masonry
Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Effective Leadership Communication
Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
The Power of Breakeven Analysis
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Basic Masonry Estimating
Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Members: $200.00
Non-Members: $300.00
——————–
Communication Between the Structural Engineer and Masonry Contractor
Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: J. Construction Company
——————–
Management Essentials for the First Time or Recently Promoted Manager
Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Change Orders: Money on the Table!
Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Why Buildings Leak
Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
How to Prepare a Professional Masonry Submittal Package
Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Anatomy of a Harassment Case: Part II
Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Selling Excellence Without Being Pushy and Aggressive
Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
How to Develop and Implement an Effective Quality Control Program
Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
OSHA Investigations
Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Anatomy of a Harassment Case: Part III
Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
How to Become an Equal Partner with the General Contractor
Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Seismic Requirements of the Building Code
Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
New MCAA Members for July 2018
GLS Masonry, Inc.
Dallas, IL
972-925-0053
Contractor Member