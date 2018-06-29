MCAA Midyear Meeting Registration Open Registration is now open for the MCAA’s Midyear Meeting, September 24-26, 2018, at the Archer Hotel in Austin, Texas. If you have never attended the MCAA’s Midyear Meeting before, now is the perfect time. The MCAA Midyear Meeting is a relaxed and intimate atmosphere where networking takes place. Strike up a conversation with another mason contractor or a supplier who is not in your market, and you can share ideas and solutions to common problems faced on the jobsite. This is where long-lasting friendships are born every year. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/midyearto learn more and to register online. We look forward to seeing you in Austin!

Now Accepting Masonry Hall of Fame Nominations

Nominations due by October 1, 2018

Words: Tim O’Toole

The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Masonry Hall of Fame class.

The Masonry Hall of Fame was created to recognize and award those individuals who have dedicated their lives to the masonry industry.

Do you know someone who has dedicated their life to the masonry industry? If so, nominate them to be part of the Masonry Hall of Fame.

Nominees must have had a major impact on the masonry industry, not necessarily with just the MCAA, and must have been or be in the industry for a minimum of 25 years. Nominees can be but are not limited to contractors, employees, instructors, architects, engineers, and association staff.

Nominations are open to anyone in the masonry industry. Submissions must state the significant accomplishments of the individual nominee.

Submissions will be reviewed and voted upon by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee. Nominees must receive two-thirds of the eligible votes in order to be accepted into the Hall of Fame.

Nominations will be accepted until Monday, October 1, 2018 at 11:59 PM CDT. Nominees accepted into the Hall of Fame will be inducted during the MCAA Convention.

Visit www.masoncontractors.org/hall-of-fameto submit your nomination.