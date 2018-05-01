MCAA’s Fourteenth Annual Online Auction a Success

Bidders, generous donors make auction a hit

Words: Tim O’Toole

The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) held its thirteenth annual Online Auction from April 24 to April 26, 2018 at www.masoncontractors.org/auction.

Contractors were able to bid on several new, name brand items for half the cost of retail including scaffolding, mortar boards, trowels and much more. Bidding was fast and furious, but there could only be one winner for each of the great items. Many lots came down to the final seconds, making it an exciting auction for all involved.

The MCAA would like to thank the following companies for their generous donations. We appreciate your support of the industry:



Advanced Architectural Stone, Inc.

www.advancedarchitecturalstone.com

817-572-0018

MCAA Safety Advantage Awards

Submissions are open for the 2018 MCAA Safety Advantage Awards, sponsored by Federated Insurance. The goal of the MCAA Safety Advantage Awards is to help draw attention to the need and benefits of performing safely.

The MCAA Safety Advantage Awards will be presented based on a mason contractor’s incident rate. The incident rate is calculated by multiplying the number of injuries and illnesses from the OSHA Form 300 by 200,000, divided by the total number of hours worked by all employees for the year.

All entries will be tabulated and awards will be presented at the MCAA Midyear Meeting,to the top two companies with less than 100,000 hours worked by all employees, and the top two companies with more than 100,000 hours worked by all employees. Entry is free for MCAA members.

Visit www.masoncontractors.org/safety/awards to enter your company.

Submissions must be received by June 30, 2018.

Upcoming MCAA Webinars for April 2018

The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.

Concrete Masonry Field Tolerances

Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Presented by: J. Construction Company

Improving Team Performance with High Payoff Activities and Performance Discussions

Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Assuring the Successful Continuation of Your Family Business

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

What’s the ‘Cloud’ and How Does it Work in my Business?

Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

TMS 602, Specification for Masonry Structures

Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Presented by: J. Construction Company

Transitioning to a Leader – Using Authority Effectively

Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Safety Equipment and Usage on Conventional Frame Scaffolding

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Using a Dashboard to Steer Your Company on the Right Path

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Motivation – A Key Leadership Skill

Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Residential Concrete Masonry Foundation

Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Leveraging Design-Build Opportunities

Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

How Codes Change the Way We Construct Masonry

Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Effective Leadership Communication

Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

The Power of Breakeven Analysis

Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Basic Masonry Estimating

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Members: $200.00

Non-Members: $300.00

Communication Between the Structural Engineer and Masonry Contractor

Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Presented by: J. Construction Company

Management Essentials for the First Time or Recently Promoted Manager

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Change Orders: Money on the Table!

Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Why Buildings Leak

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

How to Prepare a Professional Masonry Submittal Package

Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Selling Excellence Without Being Pushy and Aggressive

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

How to Develop and Implement an Effective Quality Control Program

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

OSHA Investigations

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

How to Become an Equal Partner with the General Contractor

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Seismic Requirements of the Building Code

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

New MCAA Members for May 2018

Alamo Masonry Construction Contractors, LLC

Waco, TX

254-498-6470

Contractor Member

Alaric Masonry

Colorado Springs, CO

719-260-0358

www.alaricmasonry.com

Contractor Member

Elite Masonry CNY, Inc.

Mexico, NY

315-963-2535

Contractor Member

Escajeda Masonry, LLC

Pittsburg, PA

412-760-4621

www.escajedamasonry.com

Contractor Member

McKinney Masonry LLC

Cortland, NY

607-423-3503

Contractor Member

N R Weaver Masonry, LLC

Ephrata, PA

717-733-6565

www.nrweavermasonryllc.com

Contractor Member

Sensidyne

St. Petersburg, FL

800-451-9444

www.sensidyne.com

National Associate Member

Service Partners South

Arlington, TX

817-633-7771

www.service-partner.com

Regional Associate Member

Whitney Anderson Building Group

Ellendale, TN

901-382-9711

Contractor Member