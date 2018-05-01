MCAA’s Fourteenth Annual Online Auction a Success
Bidders, generous donors make auction a hit
Words: Tim O’Toole
The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) held its thirteenth annual Online Auction from April 24 to April 26, 2018 at www.masoncontractors.org/auction.
Contractors were able to bid on several new, name brand items for half the cost of retail including scaffolding, mortar boards, trowels and much more. Bidding was fast and furious, but there could only be one winner for each of the great items. Many lots came down to the final seconds, making it an exciting auction for all involved.
The MCAA would like to thank the following companies for their generous donations. We appreciate your support of the industry:
Advanced Architectural Stone, Inc.
www.advancedarchitecturalstone.com
817-572-0018
MCAA Safety Advantage Awards
Submissions are open for the 2018 MCAA Safety Advantage Awards, sponsored by Federated Insurance. The goal of the MCAA Safety Advantage Awards is to help draw attention to the need and benefits of performing safely.
The MCAA Safety Advantage Awards will be presented based on a mason contractor’s incident rate. The incident rate is calculated by multiplying the number of injuries and illnesses from the OSHA Form 300 by 200,000, divided by the total number of hours worked by all employees for the year.
All entries will be tabulated and awards will be presented at the MCAA Midyear Meeting,to the top two companies with less than 100,000 hours worked by all employees, and the top two companies with more than 100,000 hours worked by all employees. Entry is free for MCAA members.
Visit www.masoncontractors.org/safety/awards to enter your company.
Submissions must be received by June 30, 2018.
Upcoming MCAA Webinars for April 2018
The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.
Concrete Masonry Field Tolerances
Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: J. Construction Company
Improving Team Performance with High Payoff Activities and Performance Discussions
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Assuring the Successful Continuation of Your Family Business
Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
What’s the ‘Cloud’ and How Does it Work in my Business?
Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
TMS 602, Specification for Masonry Structures
Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: J. Construction Company
Transitioning to a Leader – Using Authority Effectively
Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Safety Equipment and Usage on Conventional Frame Scaffolding
Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Using a Dashboard to Steer Your Company on the Right Path
Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Motivation – A Key Leadership Skill
Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Residential Concrete Masonry Foundation
Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Leveraging Design-Build Opportunities
Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
How Codes Change the Way We Construct Masonry
Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Effective Leadership Communication
Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
The Power of Breakeven Analysis
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Basic Masonry Estimating
Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Members: $200.00
Non-Members: $300.00
Communication Between the Structural Engineer and Masonry Contractor
Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: J. Construction Company
Management Essentials for the First Time or Recently Promoted Manager
Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Change Orders: Money on the Table!
Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Why Buildings Leak
Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
How to Prepare a Professional Masonry Submittal Package
Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Selling Excellence Without Being Pushy and Aggressive
Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
How to Develop and Implement an Effective Quality Control Program
Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
OSHA Investigations
Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
How to Become an Equal Partner with the General Contractor
Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Seismic Requirements of the Building Code
Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
New MCAA Members for May 2018
Alamo Masonry Construction Contractors, LLC
Waco, TX
254-498-6470
Contractor Member
Alaric Masonry
Colorado Springs, CO
719-260-0358
www.alaricmasonry.com
Contractor Member
Elite Masonry CNY, Inc.
Mexico, NY
315-963-2535
Contractor Member
Escajeda Masonry, LLC
Pittsburg, PA
412-760-4621
www.escajedamasonry.com
Contractor Member
McKinney Masonry LLC
Cortland, NY
607-423-3503
Contractor Member
N R Weaver Masonry, LLC
Ephrata, PA
717-733-6565
www.nrweavermasonryllc.com
Contractor Member
Sensidyne
St. Petersburg, FL
800-451-9444
www.sensidyne.com
National Associate Member
Service Partners South
Arlington, TX
817-633-7771
www.service-partner.com
Regional Associate Member
Whitney Anderson Building Group
Ellendale, TN
901-382-9711
Contractor Member