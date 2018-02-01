Grant Named MCAA Region E Vice President
Brian Grant Elected to MCAA Board
Brian Grant, President of Grant Contracting Company in Fenton, Mo., was elected to the position of MCAA Region E Vice President at the MCAA
Annual Meeting on January 25, 2018 during the MCAA Convention at the World of Concrete/World of Masonry in Las Vegas.
Brian is currently in his thirty-fifth year in the masonry industry. He is a Professional Engineer, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology.
Brian is past president of the Mason Contractors Association of St. Louis, and the American Subcontractors Association-Midwest Council. Brian is also past Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Masonry Institute of St. Louis. He currently serves as Management Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Bricklayer’s Union Local 1 of Missouri Pension and Welfare Funds. Brian currently sits on the Mason Contractors Association of St. Louis’ Arbitration Board and is on the Board of Trustees for the Masonry Institute of St. Louis.
In addition to the Mason Contractors Association of St. Louis and the American Subcontractors Association Midwest Council, Brian is currently a member of the Mason Contractors Association of America, The Masonry Society and the American Society of Civil Engineers.
Grant Contracting Company, a certified masonry construction firm with an over seventy year history, specializes in commercial, industrial and institutional masonry.
The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) and our members welcome Brian to his new role.
GRASS NAMED MCAA MISSOURI STATE CHAIRMAN
DAN GRASS APPOINTED TO REPRESENT MISSOURI
Dan Grass, Vice President, Central Operations for
Heitkamp Masonry, Inc. (Ellisville, Mo.) has been appointed to the position of MCAA Missouri State Chairman.
Grass, a third generation of the Heitkamp family, started estimating and project management in 2008. Since then, he has established a second location of business for the company in Columbia, Mo. in partnership with his uncle, Bill Heitkamp.
Currently, Dan manages day to day operations for the company as Vice President and plans to continue Heitkamp’s success for the next generation.
The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) and our members welcome Dan to his new role.
New MCAA Members for February 2018
Aarco Contracting
New York, NY
212-390-8867
www.aarcocontracting.com/masonry/
Contractor Member
Brick Layers & Allied Craft Workers Local #3
Buffalo, NY
716-842-1013
Contractor Member
Continental Cast Stone LLC
Shawnee, KS
913-422-7575
National Associate Member
East Coast Masonry and Stone
Myrtle Beach, SC
844-552-7425
Contractor Member
FA Wilhelm Construction Company, Inc.
Indianapolis, IN
317-359-5411
www.fawilhelm.com
Contractor Member
First Choice Masonry
Washington, DC
202-529-0194
Contractor Member
HMR Masonry Restoration
Yonkers, NY
917-440-0749
Contractor Member
Mid Valley Masonry Inc.
Lathrop, CA
209-858-9766
Contractor Member
Morris Masonry Restoration
Buffalo, NY
716-894-0102
www.morrismasonryrestoration.com
Contractor Member
Natural Stone Veneers International, Inc.
Fond du Lac, WI
920-602-1605
www.nsvi.com
National Associate Member
Patania Masonry
Salinas, CA
831-422-2769
Contractor Member
Phaze Concrete
Cedar City, UT
435-656-9500
www.phazeconcrete.com
Contractor Member
Scanclimber
Pirkkala,
Finland
513-702-9630
www.scanclimber.com
National Associate Member
Solstice Stone
Scottsdale, AZ
480-493-2000
www.solsticestone.com
Chapter Associate Member
Stone Age Manufacturing
Collinsville, OK
918-371-8861
www.stoneagemanufacturing.com
National Associate Member
Tidwell Enterprises, Inc.
Modesto, CA
209-523-5058
www.tidwellenterprises.com
Contractor Member
Top Hat Masonry Repair
Waterford, MI
248-739-3065
Contractor Member
Weigand Construction, Inc.
Fort Wayne, IN
260-490-7449
www.weigandconstruction.com
Contractor Member