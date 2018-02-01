Grant Named MCAA Region E Vice President

Brian Grant Elected to MCAA Board

Brian Grant, President of Grant Contracting Company in Fenton, Mo., was elected to the position of MCAA Region E Vice President at the MCAA

Annual Meeting on January 25, 2018 during the MCAA Convention at the World of Concrete/World of Masonry in Las Vegas.

Brian is currently in his thirty-fifth year in the masonry industry. He is a Professional Engineer, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Brian is past president of the Mason Contractors Association of St. Louis, and the American Subcontractors Association-Midwest Council. Brian is also past Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Masonry Institute of St. Louis. He currently serves as Management Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Bricklayer’s Union Local 1 of Missouri Pension and Welfare Funds. Brian currently sits on the Mason Contractors Association of St. Louis’ Arbitration Board and is on the Board of Trustees for the Masonry Institute of St. Louis.

In addition to the Mason Contractors Association of St. Louis and the American Subcontractors Association Midwest Council, Brian is currently a member of the Mason Contractors Association of America, The Masonry Society and the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Grant Contracting Company, a certified masonry construction firm with an over seventy year history, specializes in commercial, industrial and institutional masonry.

The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) and our members welcome Brian to his new role.

GRASS NAMED MCAA MISSOURI STATE CHAIRMAN

DAN GRASS APPOINTED TO REPRESENT MISSOURI

Dan Grass, Vice President, Central Operations for

Heitkamp Masonry, Inc. (Ellisville, Mo.) has been appointed to the position of MCAA Missouri State Chairman.

Grass, a third generation of the Heitkamp family, started estimating and project management in 2008. Since then, he has established a second location of business for the company in Columbia, Mo. in partnership with his uncle, Bill Heitkamp.

Currently, Dan manages day to day operations for the company as Vice President and plans to continue Heitkamp’s success for the next generation.

The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) and our members welcome Dan to his new role.

Upcoming MCAA Webinars for February 2018

The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.

——————–

Open Forum on ICFs

Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 10:00 AM CST

Presented by: Insulated Concrete Forms Manufacturers Association (ICFMA)

——————–

Effective Leadership

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 10:00 AM CST

——————–

The Future of the Construction Industry

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 10:00 AM CST

Presented by: FMI

——————–

The Builder of the Future

Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 10:00 AM CST

Presented by: FMI

——————–

Obstacles to Leadership High Payoff Activities

Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 10:00 AM CST

——————–

New MCAA Members for February 2018

Aarco Contracting

New York, NY

212-390-8867

www.aarcocontracting.com/masonry/

Contractor Member

Brick Layers & Allied Craft Workers Local #3

Buffalo, NY

716-842-1013

Contractor Member

Continental Cast Stone LLC

Shawnee, KS

913-422-7575

National Associate Member

East Coast Masonry and Stone

Myrtle Beach, SC

844-552-7425

Contractor Member

FA Wilhelm Construction Company, Inc.

Indianapolis, IN

317-359-5411

www.fawilhelm.com

Contractor Member

First Choice Masonry

Washington, DC

202-529-0194

Contractor Member

HMR Masonry Restoration

Yonkers, NY

917-440-0749

Contractor Member

Mid Valley Masonry Inc.

Lathrop, CA

209-858-9766

Contractor Member

Morris Masonry Restoration

Buffalo, NY

716-894-0102

www.morrismasonryrestoration.com

Contractor Member

Natural Stone Veneers International, Inc.

Fond du Lac, WI

920-602-1605

www.nsvi.com

National Associate Member

Patania Masonry

Salinas, CA

831-422-2769

Contractor Member

Phaze Concrete

Cedar City, UT

435-656-9500

www.phazeconcrete.com

Contractor Member

Scanclimber

Pirkkala,

Finland

513-702-9630

www.scanclimber.com

National Associate Member

Solstice Stone

Scottsdale, AZ

480-493-2000

www.solsticestone.com

Chapter Associate Member

Stone Age Manufacturing

Collinsville, OK

918-371-8861

www.stoneagemanufacturing.com

National Associate Member

Tidwell Enterprises, Inc.

Modesto, CA

209-523-5058

www.tidwellenterprises.com

Contractor Member

Top Hat Masonry Repair

Waterford, MI

248-739-3065

Contractor Member

Weigand Construction, Inc.

Fort Wayne, IN

260-490-7449

www.weigandconstruction.com

Contractor Member