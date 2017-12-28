New Year, New (Assistant) Editor

Bronzella Cleveland, Assistant Editor –

bcleveland@masonrymagazine.com

Happy New Year everyone! For those who are reading this and don’t know who I am, allow me to introduce myself. I’m Bronzella Cleveland, the Assistant Editor of MASONRY. Dan has mentioned me a few times last year, and here I am writing my very first Assistant Editor’s Note. I’m so excited to see what this year is going to bring. Dan and I have been working hard to come up with new and fresh ideas to for the magazine. But first, let me tell you a little more about myself.

I’m a proud alumna of Northern Illinois University. I graduated in the spring of 2015 with degrees in Journalism and Organizational Corporate Communication. I’ve always been interested in the masonry industry. My grandfather was a mason and built all of his sisters’ respective homes, so when the MCAA offered me the opportunity to learn more about and work to promote the industry, I didn’t hesitate to take it. As Dan has mentioned, we worked together previously and I knew our dynamic would be the perfect combination for the goals of this historic publication. I started working on MASONRY last April, and have already learned so much!

Everyone I’ve talked with thus far has been so passionate, helpful and friendly. Like Dan, it has strengthened my belief in and desire to help our trade. I learn something new every day about the industry, and the vast opportunities that are available to those interested and I’m forever amazed by it all. You have two editors who are willing to do what it takes to get the message out through the magazine.

I’m a firm believer in working hard and having a great time, so I didn’t shy away from working with Dan, because there’s never a dull day. We aren’t afraid to push the envelope and do what it takes to set our magazine apart. I love seeing hard work pay off, and that is the essence of the masonry industry. When a team completes a project, they can take a step back and see the hard work that went into the process, stand tall and proud knowing that building or home will be there for years and years to come.

This month, I’ll be going to my first World of Concrete and Dan’s prepared me for quite the time! It’ll be great to put faces to the names of the people I’ve had the pleasure of talking to. I am also very excited to see the competitions; I’ve got to say watching the video from last year has me pretty pumped up to watch it in person. This is going to be a great year, filled with a lot of great content, and maybe just a surprise or two!