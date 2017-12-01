The World of Concrete is the masonry industry’s biggest event of the year, and presents the opportunity for everyone from suppliers to contractors able to connect in one place. For the MCAA, the World of Concrete also provides a unique ability to educate, entertain, and advocate for the industry it supports. The week in Las Vegas is sure to go by in the blink of an eye, so we’re here to provide you with a glimpse of everything there is to see and do.

Masonry Foreman Development Course

Sunday, January 21 – Monday, January 22, 2018

8:00 – 4:00 PM

Las Vegas Convention Center, N212

Masonry field supervisors need to manage both people and resources in order to have a successful and profitable project. Labor is the only unknown factor on a project, everything else is fixed.

The Masonry Foreman Development Course has been designed to provide your key employees with the skills necessary to become an effective job foreman and profit center for your company.

This two-day intensive course will teach the key areas of responsibility for foremen such as communication, leadership, problem solving, accident prevention, cost awareness, planning and organizing, production control, and contract documents.

MAC PAC Reception

Monday, January 22, 2018

5:30 – 6:30 PM

ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas, Lobby Bar

The purpose of MAC PAC is to help elect federal candidates to office who are pro-construction and who have a track record of working with the Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) on industry issues. MAC PAC allows you the opportunity to have a national impact on federal elections.

Contributions raised at this event go exclusively to the MAC PAC and will be used to support pro-masonry candidates in the next election cycle.

Cost: Donation required upon entry (minimum $500)

MCAA Committee Meetings

Tuesday, January 23, 2018

8:00 – 11:00 AM

Las Vegas Convention Center, N212

Each committee will present a brief overview of accomplishments from the past year and goals for the upcoming year. Members of the MCAA are encouraged to attend as many committee meetings as they would like.

8:00 AM – Safety Committee

8:15 AM – Marketing Committee

8:30 AM – Workforce Development Committee

8:45 AM – South of 40 Committee

9:00 AM – Legislative Committee

9:45 AM – Education Committee

10:00 AM – Certification Committee

10:15 AM – Technical Committee

10:30 AM – Membership Committee

Tuesday, January 23, 2018

9:00 – 3:00 PM

Las Vegas Convention Center, N210

The MCAA’s Silica Train-the-Trainer Course is a six-hour program that will train a key employee to train other employees to be a competent person with regard to the written exposure control plan. Certificates will be provided to those who complete the program.

Exhibits

Approximately 1,300 original manufacturers and distributors of equipment, tools, products and services for the commercial construction, concrete and masonry industries will occupy more than 550,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor exhibit space at the World of Concrete and World of Masonry.

Tuesday, January 23 , 2018 – January 25, 2018

9:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Friday, January 26, 2018

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Masonry Innovations And Workforce Development Zone

Tuesday, January 23, 2018 – Thursday, January 25, 2018

9:30 – 5:00 PM

Las Vegas Convention Center, Bronze Lot

Take part in live, hands-on learning demonstrations that showcase the most recent innovations impacting the masonry industry. From cutting-edge products and equipment to technology driven software systems and innovative masonry wall systems, experts in their field will provide information and training that will change how masonry projects are built in the immediate future.

Expanding Your Business With Insulating Concrete Forms

Tuesday, January 23, 2018

1:00 – 5:00 PM

Las Vegas Convention Center, TBD

This training course has been developed by the ICF Manufacturers Association (ICFMA) specifically for the Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) and its mason contractor members. It is designed to provide MCAA members with an attainable strategic opportunity to expand their business model with insulating concrete forms (ICF) by providing a basic understanding of ICFs, including a detailed step-by-step overview of the ICF construction process.

Upon completion of this course, you will have the knowledge needed to complete an ICF installation, as well as access to the many available resources that will help you to successfully bid and manage an ICF project from excavation through to preparation for finishes.

This course will also provide mason contractors with an unbiased overview of the various insulating concrete form product lines offered by ICFMA member companies.

South of 40 Event At Señor Frog’s

Tuesday, January 23, 2018

6:00 – 7:30 PM

Señor Frog’s Las Vegas

Señor Frog’s Restaurant & Bar at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino is the only place on the Strip dedicated to those looking to be adventurous and experience authentic Mexican hospitality and party atmosphere.

Full of bright colors, sights, sounds, textures and fun, Señor Frog’s Las Vegas features humor and outrageousness with original “butt” stools, attractive decorative elements, signs and banners on the walls and ceilings, and crazy antics of the servers creating a cool place to hangout for hours and spend the best of times in an informal way.

Grab a steak taco, a humongous burger, a fajitas platter, or a mixed appetizer along with a yard of beer or signature drinks while watching entertaining videos on the monitors throughout the restaurant and bar. Nightly entertainment at Señor Frog’s Las Vegas includes fun contests, shot girls, live music and/or DJs.

Look for new entertainment at this year’s event. Appetizers and drinks will be served throughout the evening.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Masonry Madness® Day

Wednesday, January 24, 2018

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Las Vegas Convention Center, Bronze Lot

Ranked as the top attraction during the World of Concrete/World of Masonry tradeshow, this trowel and mortar party takes place at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Bronze Lot. Witness the best competitors that masonry has to offer in this series of heartpounding competition.

Spectators and webcast viewers will witness an amazing display of human skill and endurance as over 75 masonry warriors fight for the champion title in their respective competitions.

The action in the Bronze Lot is as real as it gets. Anything can happen in Las Vegas, especially during MASONRY MADNESS®, but it only happens once a year, so don’t miss out!

Masonry Executives Council Meeting

Thursday, January 25, 2018

7:00 – 8:00 AM

Las Vegas Convention Center, N210

Masonry executives from across the country will share updates from their region and information on upcoming programs.

MCAA Annual Meeting

Thursday, January 25, 2018

8:00 – 9:30 AM

Las Vegas Convention Center, N212

The MCAA Board Meeting is structured to allow interaction and participation from members. Members of the MCAA are asked to attend and take an active role in shaping the future of the association and the masonry industry. An update on activity of The Masonry Foundation will be given as well.

Masonry Wall Bracing Seminar

Thursday, January 25, 2018

9:00 – 12:00 PM

Las Vegas Convention Center, N215

The Masonry Wall Bracing Seminar has been developed to provide contractors with the know-how to confidently design and construct bracing for a variety of common masonry structures.

This course is intended to teach project managers, safety managers, foremen and any other responsible person to understand and implement the OSHA regulation on wall bracing, and the Standard Practice for Bracing Masonry Walls Under Construction. Completion of this course will allow your people to safely and efficiently design adequate masonry wall bracing.

Networking Roundtables

Thursday, January 25, 2018

10:00 – 12:00 PM

Las Vegas Convention Center, N212

Networking Round Table Discussions will engage different positions within a masonry company. The group will address and discuss issues of relevance to the duties they perform. The session will have an appointed leader from within the segment. That person will initiate conversation and coordinate the time for the group. Attendees should be prepared to participate in conversation about the issues at hand and should be willing to share best practices.

This is a great opportunity to openly discuss topics with other peers from around the country in a non-competitive atmosphere and for your company to walk away with a host of new best practices to implement in your company.

Union Committee Meeting

Thursday, January 19, 2018

1:00 – 3:00 PM

Las Vegas Convention Center, N212

The MCAA will host a meeting for all MCAA members who are signatory to union contracts.

Closing Dinner At Fogo De Chão

Thursday, January 25, 2018

6:00 – 9:00 PM

Closing Dinner at Fogo de Chão

The MCAA Convention closes with a dinner where we’ll induct the newest members of the Masonry Hall of Fame before saying goodbye to outgoing MCAA Chairman, Mike Sutter, and welcoming Paul Odom as the new Chairman of the MCAA.

Fogo de Chão brings the flavors of Southern Brazil to Las Vegas. The Fogo de Chão dining experience is based on the centuries-old gaucho tradition known as churrasco, the gaucho way of roasting meats over pits of open fire. Operating under the unique service concept of espeto corrido (“continuous service” in Portuguese), Fogo’s Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs present and slice 15 different cuts of meat tableside from roasting skewers. Guests control the pace of the meal by flipping a two-sided disk between green (more food, please) and red (I’m on a break now). With this unique system, patrons can enjoy the experience at their own pace.

