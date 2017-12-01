Shirley Named MCAA Pennsylvania State Chairman

Christopher Shirley Appointed to Represent Pennsylvania

Christopher Shirley, masonry instructor at the Indiana County Technology Center (Indiana, Pa.), has been appointed to the position of MCAA Pennsylvania State Chairman.

Christopher is in his eighth year as a masonry instructor. Christopher holds an Associate’s degree from the PA College of Technology in Masonry. He earned his teaching certification, Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Workforce Education and Development from the Pennsylvania State University.

He is a member of the Industry Advisory Council for the PA Housing Research Center and a member of the Pennsylvania Concrete Masonry Association (PCMA) where he serves as President of the Masonry Instructors Association of PA and Maryland, a committee of the PCMA. He also assists the Pennsylvania SkillsUSA organization with the operation of State competitions.

“I elected to pursue teaching masonry as a way to give back to the Industry for all it has given me by training the next generation of masons, and I look forward to working with the MCAA.”

The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) and our members welcome Christopher to his new role.