Registration Open for 2018 MCAA Convention at World of Concrete

Registration is now available for the 2018 MCAA Convention at the World of Concrete/World of Masonry in Las Vegas.

The MCAA Convention is the perfect opportunity for you and your company to learn and participate in many new and exciting happenings taking place at the MCAA and in our industry today, including a number of great education programs focused on helping your company maintain a competitive advantage.

Visit www.masoncontractors.org/convention to learn more and to register online.

We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas!

Upcoming MCAA Webinars for November 2017

The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.

Technology for the Jobsite: Finding the Right Tech Tools for Your Project Team

Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

Discrimination

Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

Multi-employer Pension Withdrawal Liability and the Financial Risks to the Company and Your Personal Assets

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

Seismic Requirements of the Building Code

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA)

Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

Masonry Inspections

Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

Presented by: J. Construction Company

Weather Resistive Barriers

Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

Last chance to compete in the 2018 MCAA Fastest Trowel on the Block

Do you have what it takes to be crowned the fastest trowel? Sign up for the MCAA’s Fastest Trowel on the Block competition during MASONRY MADNESS® at the World of Concrete in Las Vegas before all stalls are filled!

Select a tender that can keep up with you and join top masons from around the world for twenty minutes of all-out non-stop blocklaying action. Only those journeymen masons who have the skill, confidence and courage to face-

off with the industry’s best are invited to compete.

If you think your trowel is worthy, go to www.fastesttrowel.com to watch videos of past competitions and download an application or call 800-536-2225. We look forward to seeing you compete in Las Vegas!

The mission of the South of 40 Committee is to provide members the opportunity to learn, to become more involved, and introduce a youthful voice into the masonry industry. We will accomplish this by fostering lasting relationships, encouraging new ideas, and educating the leaders of tomorrow with the objective of increasing the masonry market share and ensuring our industry is as solid as the products we promote.

Visit www.masoncontractors.org/southof40 to learn more and get involved!