Registration Open for 2018 MCAA Convention at World of Concrete
Registration is now available for the 2018 MCAA Convention at the World of Concrete/World of Masonry in Las Vegas.
The MCAA Convention is the perfect opportunity for you and your company to learn and participate in many new and exciting happenings taking place at the MCAA and in our industry today, including a number of great education programs focused on helping your company maintain a competitive advantage.
Visit www.masoncontractors.org/convention to learn more and to register online.
We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas!
Upcoming MCAA Webinars for November 2017
The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.
——————–
Technology for the Jobsite: Finding the Right Tech Tools for Your Project Team
Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Discrimination
Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Multi-employer Pension Withdrawal Liability and the Financial Risks to the Company and Your Personal Assets
Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Seismic Requirements of the Building Code
Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA)
Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Masonry Inspections
Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: J. Construction Company
——————–
Weather Resistive Barriers
Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
New MCAA Members for November 2017
Benefield Masonry Contractors, Inc.
Gulfport, MS
228-832-3653
Contractor Member
Clemson University Facilities
Clemson, SC
864-643-6337
Instructor Member
Coleman-Adams Construction
Forest, VA
434-841-0629
www.coleman-adams.com
Contractor Member
Connecticut Mason Contractor, Inc.
Middletown, CT
860-296-9984
www.connecticutmason.com
Contractor Member
Crew Tracks
Layton, UT
801-682-4886
National Associate Member
Davies commercial Masonry, Inc.
Suffolk, VA
757-934-2016
Contractor Member
Decorative Paving Company
Loveland, OH
513-576-1222
Contractor Member
Design Masonry Inc
Santa Clarita, CA
661-298-1013
www.designmasonry.com
Contractor Member
Diversified Industrial Rigging, LLC
Rustburg, VA
434-907-3748
Contractor Member
Dot’s Masonry
Dallas, TX
972-617-7033
Contractor Member
Forzley Sales
Bozeman, MT
406-586-4016
www.forzleysalesinc.com
Regional Associate Member
FW Walton
Houston, TX
281-253-6053
Contractor Member
Galindo & Boyd Wall Systems, LLC
Mesquite, TX
214-647-1528
Contractor Member
J.D. Hammond, Inc.
Yorktown, VA
757-867-7530
Contractor Member
JEM Concrete
Granger, IN
574-288-8464
Contractor Member
Lynnhaven Masonry Corp.
Virginia Beach, VA
757-363-2792
Contractor Member
Majestic Masonry, Inc.
Upland, CA
909-288-3697
Contractor Member
Matthews & Pierce Masonry
White Plains, MD
301-399-4186
www.matthewsandpierce.com
Contractor Member
Metroplex Retaining Walls of Va, Inc
Leesburg, VA
571-220-7933
Contractor Member
Milwaukee Public Schools
Milwaukee, WI
414-283-4662
Instructor Member
MLN Company
Houston, TX
832-642-6299
Contractor Member
Paun Construction
Hartland, WI
414-719-2112
www.paunconstruction.com
Contractor Member
Pryor & Pryor Masonry
Mesquite, TX
972-613-2036
www.pryor-pryormasonry.com
Contractor Member
SM Masonry & Stone LLC.
Chesapeake, VA
757-547-0499
Contractor Member
Smithco Construction, Inc.
Jenks, OK
918-808-7482
Thesmithcogroup.com
Contractor Member
Southeast Power Corporation
Elgin, TX
321-432-2098
Contractor Member
Southern Brick, LLC
Richmond, VA
804-355-7826
www.southern-brick.com
Contractor Member
Southern Masonry, Inc.
Chesapeake, VA
757-650-4168
Southern Masonry. the bluebook.com
Contractor Member
T & T Watertight Construction Company,Inc.
Tecumseh, TX
405-314-6010
www.ttwatertight.com
Contractor Member
T.D. Masonry, Inc.
Chesapeake, VA
757-641-7716
Contractor Member
The Concrete Surgeons, Inc.
Indianapolis, IN
317-897-0600
www.concretesurgeons.com
Contractor Member
The New Group
Indianapolis, IN
317-783-7124
Contractor Member
Trinity Constructors, LLC
Fruitland Park, FL
352-801-7713
Contractor Member
ValCon Masonry, Inc.
Virginia Beach, VA
757-351-3488
Contractor Member
Vicar Industries, LLC
Amherst, NY
716-833-3620
www.MyBuildingSupplyStore.com
National Associate Member
Last chance to compete in the 2018 MCAA Fastest Trowel on the Block
Do you have what it takes to be crowned the fastest trowel? Sign up for the MCAA’s Fastest Trowel on the Block competition during MASONRY MADNESS® at the World of Concrete in Las Vegas before all stalls are filled!
Select a tender that can keep up with you and join top masons from around the world for twenty minutes of all-out non-stop blocklaying action. Only those journeymen masons who have the skill, confidence and courage to face-
off with the industry’s best are invited to compete.
If you think your trowel is worthy, go to www.fastesttrowel.com to watch videos of past competitions and download an application or call 800-536-2225. We look forward to seeing you compete in Las Vegas!
South of 40 Fringe Hat Now Available for Purchase!
The most talked about hat in the masonry industry is now available for purchase!
The South of 40 Fringe Hat features:
- South of 40 logo embroidered on front
- 100% cotton
- Pre-curved “All Weather” visor
- Eyelets for ventilation
- One size fits all
Get yours today at www.masoncontractors.org/shop or by calling the MCAA at 800-536-2225.
The mission of the South of 40 Committee is to provide members the opportunity to learn, to become more involved, and introduce a youthful voice into the masonry industry. We will accomplish this by fostering lasting relationships, encouraging new ideas, and educating the leaders of tomorrow with the objective of increasing the masonry market share and ensuring our industry is as solid as the products we promote.
Visit www.masoncontractors.org/southof40 to learn more and get involved!