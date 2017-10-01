Accepting Masonry Hall of Fame Nominations Nominations due by October 1, 2017

Do you know someone who has dedicated their life to the masonry industry? If so, nominate them to be part of the Masonry Hall of Fame.

Nominees must have had a major impact on the masonry industry, not necessarily with just the MCAA, and must have been or be in the industry for a minimum of 25 years. Nominees can be, but are not limited to contractors, employees, instructors, architects, engineers, and association staff.

Nominations are open to anyone in the masonry industry. Submissions must state the significant accomplishments of the individual nominee.

Nominations will be accepted until Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 11:59 PM CDT. Nominees accepted into the Hall of Fame will be inducted during the MCAA Convention.

Visit www.masoncontractors.org/hall-of-fame to submit your nomination.

Upcoming MCAA Webinars for August 2017

The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.

——————–

How to Develop and Implement an Effective Quality Control Program

Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

Presented by: J. Construction Company

——————–

The Relationship Edge in Business

Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

New Support for Masonry Modeling in Revit

Friday, October 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

Presented by: 3DiQ

——————–

Workplace Harassment

Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

How to Become an Equal Partner with the General Contractor

Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Technology for the Jobsite: Finding the Right Tech Tools for Your Project Team

Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Discrimination

Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Multi-employer Pension Withdrawal Liability and the Financial Risks to the Company and Your Personal Assets

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Seismic Requirements of the Building Code

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA)

Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Masonry Inspections

Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

Presented by: J. Construction Company

——————–

Weather Resistive Barriers

Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

New MCAA Members for September 2017

A-Core Concrete Cutting

Murray, UT

801-261-5552

www.a-core.com

Contractor Member

Accu-Cut Concrete Services, Inc.

Clearwater, FL

727-787-4843

Contractor Member

Akowski Masonry, Inc.

Tucson, AZ

520-888-0797

Contractor Member

Alessi Keyes Construction

North Little Rock, AR

501-225-6699

www.alessikeyes.com

Contractor Member

Alward Masonry Contractors

Rockwell, NC

704-782-7133

Contractor Member

Andrew Lauren Tucson

Oro Valley, AZ

520-750-3973

Contractor Member

Assurance

Schaumburg, IL

847-797-5700

www.assuranceagency.com

National Associate Member

Baldwin Paving

Marietta, GA

404-849-6237

Contractor Member

Bearing Masonry

Richmond, VA

804-249-1010

Contractor Member

Blanco Concrete

Tucson, AZ

520-270-4271

Contractor Member

Bluescope Construction

Moore, SC

Contractor Member

BMF Masonry, LLC

Queen Creek, AZ

480-200-2998

Contractor Member

BMJ Stone

Crossville, TN

931-707-0390

www.bmjstone.com

National Associate Member

Carolina Stone Setting

Morrisville, NC

919-338-6431

Contractor Member

Cleland Masonry, Inc.

Arma, KS

620-249-2255

Contractor Member

Coastal Quality Masonry

Maysville, NC

910-743-0277

Contractor Member

Connecticut Stone Supplies, Inc.

Milford, CT

203-882-1000

www.connecticutstone.com

National Associate Member

Curran Masonry Corp.

Chandler, AZ

480-821-8634

Contractor Member

Diamond Equipment Contracting Corporation

Virginia Beach, VA

757-463-1711

www.diamond-equipment-contracting.com

Contractor Member

ESC Consultants

San Antonio, TX

210-695-8701

Regional Associate Member

Fair Masonry LLC

Forsyth, GA

478-994-3733

www.fairmasonry.com

Contractor Member

Forsgren Construction Company, LLC

Marne, MI

616-677-6069

www.forsgrenconstruction.com

Contractor Member

High Point Masonry

Madison, WI

608-577-6664

Contractor Member

J.A.M. Construction Inc. of North Central Florida

Gainesville, FL

352-373-2367

www.jam-construction.com

Contractor Member

Joswig Construction, Inc.

Largo, FL

727-584-8001

Contractor Member

JT Williams Masonry

Hutto, TX

512-930-9394

www.jtwilliamsmasonry.com

Contractor Member

Laufenberg Masonry, LLC

Highland, WI

608-929-5088

Contractor Member

Lehi Block Company, Inc.

Lehi, UT

801-768-8401

www.lehiblock.com

Chapter Associate Member

Lencyk Masonry

Youngstown, OH

330-729-9780

www.lencykmasonry.com

Contractor Member

LS Contracting Group

Chicago, IL

773-279-1122

www.lscontracting.com

Contractor Member

McClam and Associates

Little Mountain, SC

803-403-1885

mcclam.net

Contractor Member

Merlin Goble Masonry

White Bear Lake, MN

651-653-9175

Contractor Member

Mountain Masonry, LLC

Canon City, CO

719-275-5589

www.maountainmasonry.org

Contractor Member

Nudura, Inc.

Barrie, ON

705-726-9499

www.nudura.com

National Associate Member

Mazza Masonry, Inc

Concord, CA

925-685-1712

Contractor Member

RD Masonry

Frankfort, IL

815-806-1460

Contractor Member

Seagraves Masonry, Inc.

Rockwell, NC

www.seagravesmasonryinc.com

Contractor Member

Senate Masonry, Inc.

Kensington, MD

301-816-0013

www.senatemasonry.com

Contractor Member

SJR Masonry & Construction

McKinleyville, CA

707-839-2103

Contractor Member

Solid Rock Construction, Inc.

Lyons, IL

708-203-7612

Contractor Member

Spectrum Contracting, Inc.

Naples, FL

239-643-2772

Contractor Member

Sterling Concrete Cutting

Sanford, FL

321-320-5896

Contractor Member

The Sack Company

Statesbro, GA

912-531-4272

Contractor Member

Troianiello Masonry & Construction Services, Inc.

Scranton, PA

570-241-5142

www.troianielloconstruction.com

Contractor Member

Wilson Concrete and Masonry, Inc.

Riverview, FL

813-661-5085

www.wilsonconcrete.org

Contractor Member

Compete in the 2018 MCAA Fastest Trowel on the Block

Wednesday, January 24, 2018 during MASONRY MADNESS®

Do you think you’re fast? Sign up for the MCAA’s Fastest Trowel on the Block competition during MASONRY MADNESS® at the World of Concrete in Las Vegas where you’ll have a chance to win your share of thousands in cash and prizes!

The Fastest Twenty Minutes in Masonry

Select a tender that can keep up with you and join top masons from around the world for twenty minutes of all-out non-stop blocklaying action. Only those journeymen masons who have the skill, confidence and courage to face-off with the industry’s best are invited to compete.

Watch videos of previous competitions at www.fastesttrowel.com to see how you stack up against the field.

Are you Fast Enough?

If you think your trowel is worthy, go to www.fastesttrowel.com and download an application or call 800-536-2225. Come join these select blocklayers building excitement with what they do best!

Register to compete today at www.fastesttrowel.com