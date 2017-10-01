Accepting Masonry Hall of Fame Nominations Nominations due by October 1, 2017
Do you know someone who has dedicated their life to the masonry industry? If so, nominate them to be part of the Masonry Hall of Fame.
Nominees must have had a major impact on the masonry industry, not necessarily with just the MCAA, and must have been or be in the industry for a minimum of 25 years. Nominees can be, but are not limited to contractors, employees, instructors, architects, engineers, and association staff.
Nominations are open to anyone in the masonry industry. Submissions must state the significant accomplishments of the individual nominee.
Nominations will be accepted until Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 11:59 PM CDT. Nominees accepted into the Hall of Fame will be inducted during the MCAA Convention.
Visit www.masoncontractors.org/hall-of-fame to submit your nomination.
Upcoming MCAA Webinars for August 2017
The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.
——————–
How to Develop and Implement an Effective Quality Control Program
Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: J. Construction Company
——————–
The Relationship Edge in Business
Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
New Support for Masonry Modeling in Revit
Friday, October 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: 3DiQ
——————–
Workplace Harassment
Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
How to Become an Equal Partner with the General Contractor
Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Technology for the Jobsite: Finding the Right Tech Tools for Your Project Team
Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Discrimination
Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Multi-employer Pension Withdrawal Liability and the Financial Risks to the Company and Your Personal Assets
Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Seismic Requirements of the Building Code
Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA)
Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Masonry Inspections
Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: J. Construction Company
——————–
Weather Resistive Barriers
Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
New MCAA Members for September 2017
A-Core Concrete Cutting
Murray, UT
801-261-5552
www.a-core.com
Contractor Member
Accu-Cut Concrete Services, Inc.
Clearwater, FL
727-787-4843
Contractor Member
Akowski Masonry, Inc.
Tucson, AZ
520-888-0797
Contractor Member
Alessi Keyes Construction
North Little Rock, AR
501-225-6699
www.alessikeyes.com
Contractor Member
Alward Masonry Contractors
Rockwell, NC
704-782-7133
Contractor Member
Andrew Lauren Tucson
Oro Valley, AZ
520-750-3973
Contractor Member
Assurance
Schaumburg, IL
847-797-5700
www.assuranceagency.com
National Associate Member
Baldwin Paving
Marietta, GA
404-849-6237
Contractor Member
Bearing Masonry
Richmond, VA
804-249-1010
Contractor Member
Blanco Concrete
Tucson, AZ
520-270-4271
Contractor Member
Bluescope Construction
Moore, SC
Contractor Member
BMF Masonry, LLC
Queen Creek, AZ
480-200-2998
Contractor Member
BMJ Stone
Crossville, TN
931-707-0390
www.bmjstone.com
National Associate Member
Carolina Stone Setting
Morrisville, NC
919-338-6431
Contractor Member
Cleland Masonry, Inc.
Arma, KS
620-249-2255
Contractor Member
Coastal Quality Masonry
Maysville, NC
910-743-0277
Contractor Member
Connecticut Stone Supplies, Inc.
Milford, CT
203-882-1000
www.connecticutstone.com
National Associate Member
Curran Masonry Corp.
Chandler, AZ
480-821-8634
Contractor Member
Diamond Equipment Contracting Corporation
Virginia Beach, VA
757-463-1711
www.diamond-equipment-contracting.com
Contractor Member
ESC Consultants
San Antonio, TX
210-695-8701
Regional Associate Member
Fair Masonry LLC
Forsyth, GA
478-994-3733
www.fairmasonry.com
Contractor Member
Forsgren Construction Company, LLC
Marne, MI
616-677-6069
www.forsgrenconstruction.com
Contractor Member
High Point Masonry
Madison, WI
608-577-6664
Contractor Member
J.A.M. Construction Inc. of North Central Florida
Gainesville, FL
352-373-2367
www.jam-construction.com
Contractor Member
Joswig Construction, Inc.
Largo, FL
727-584-8001
Contractor Member
JT Williams Masonry
Hutto, TX
512-930-9394
www.jtwilliamsmasonry.com
Contractor Member
Laufenberg Masonry, LLC
Highland, WI
608-929-5088
Contractor Member
Lehi Block Company, Inc.
Lehi, UT
801-768-8401
www.lehiblock.com
Chapter Associate Member
Lencyk Masonry
Youngstown, OH
330-729-9780
www.lencykmasonry.com
Contractor Member
LS Contracting Group
Chicago, IL
773-279-1122
www.lscontracting.com
Contractor Member
McClam and Associates
Little Mountain, SC
803-403-1885
mcclam.net
Contractor Member
Merlin Goble Masonry
White Bear Lake, MN
651-653-9175
Contractor Member
Mountain Masonry, LLC
Canon City, CO
719-275-5589
www.maountainmasonry.org
Contractor Member
Nudura, Inc.
Barrie, ON
705-726-9499
www.nudura.com
National Associate Member
Mazza Masonry, Inc
Concord, CA
925-685-1712
Contractor Member
RD Masonry
Frankfort, IL
815-806-1460
Contractor Member
Seagraves Masonry, Inc.
Rockwell, NC
www.seagravesmasonryinc.com
Contractor Member
Senate Masonry, Inc.
Kensington, MD
301-816-0013
www.senatemasonry.com
Contractor Member
SJR Masonry & Construction
McKinleyville, CA
707-839-2103
Contractor Member
Solid Rock Construction, Inc.
Lyons, IL
708-203-7612
Contractor Member
Spectrum Contracting, Inc.
Naples, FL
239-643-2772
Contractor Member
Sterling Concrete Cutting
Sanford, FL
321-320-5896
Contractor Member
The Sack Company
Statesbro, GA
912-531-4272
Contractor Member
Troianiello Masonry & Construction Services, Inc.
Scranton, PA
570-241-5142
www.troianielloconstruction.com
Contractor Member
Wilson Concrete and Masonry, Inc.
Riverview, FL
813-661-5085
www.wilsonconcrete.org
Contractor Member
Compete in the 2018 MCAA Fastest Trowel on the Block
Wednesday, January 24, 2018 during MASONRY MADNESS®
Do you think you’re fast? Sign up for the MCAA’s Fastest Trowel on the Block competition during MASONRY MADNESS® at the World of Concrete in Las Vegas where you’ll have a chance to win your share of thousands in cash and prizes!
The Fastest Twenty Minutes in Masonry
Select a tender that can keep up with you and join top masons from around the world for twenty minutes of all-out non-stop blocklaying action. Only those journeymen masons who have the skill, confidence and courage to face-off with the industry’s best are invited to compete.
Watch videos of previous competitions at www.fastesttrowel.com to see how you stack up against the field.
Are you Fast Enough?
If you think your trowel is worthy, go to www.fastesttrowel.com and download an application or call 800-536-2225. Come join these select blocklayers building excitement with what they do best!
Register to compete today at www.fastesttrowel.com