Melonie Leslie, General Manager of G & G Enterprises (Phoenix), has been appointed to the position of MCAA Legislative Committee Co-Chair.

Melonie Leslie was born into the industry but started her masonry career with G & G Enterprises in 2004. Melonie holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Arizona State University. Prior to that, she graduated with honors with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Arizona State University. She is a member of the MCAA South of 40 Committee and active in both the Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) and Arizona Masonry Contractors Association.

Melonie is a strong believer in advocating for causes that affect the trades, but specifically the masonry industry. Among her top issues are workforce development, safety and overall advancement of the industry. “Without being an advocate for the masonry industry, members of the industry will fall short of their goals,” said Leslie. In addition, Melonie believes in lifetime learning and education in order to promote open mindedness and objectivity in a constantly evolving world. “It’s with this mindset that the masonry industry can evolve with the changes and continue to prosper.”

G & G Enterprises specializes in commercial masonry projects throughout the entire state of Arizona as well as surrounding states. Their project scopes include the installation of block, brick, stone systems and precast. Glenn Hottman founded G & G Enterprises in 1992, but his masonry experience extends back to 1978. Today, G & G Enterprises still remains family owned and operated and provides superior craftsmanship for their clients. G & G Enterprises has been the recipient of numerous Excellence in Masonry Architectural Awards from the Arizona Masonry Guild. In addition, G & G Enterprises is a Certified Masonry Contractor through the Arizona Masonry Contractors Association and a proud member of the Mason Contractors Association of America, Arizona Masonry Contractors Association and Arizona Masonry Guild.

The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) and our members welcome Melonie to her new role.