The goal of the ASTM standards development work was to improve the performance and image of MSV by developing standard manufacturing and installation requirements. The two new ASTM standards set a minimum bar across the board for all products in this category. According to Hines, who was actively involved in developing the standards through the ASTM process, “For manufacturers, complying with the ASTM standard drives up costs, but it’s the right thing to do. The industry needs to provide predictably performing materials.”

MSV manufacturers led the charge to have a new project authorized at ASTM International to develop thenew standards. In compliance with ASTM’s consensus process,the committee that developed Standards C1670 and C1780 included a broad array of interested parties—MSV manufacturers of course, but also raw material suppliers, academia, architects, engineers, and industry trade groups such as the NationalConcrete Masonry Association.

For Standard C1670, the group began with the existing AC51, then set about evaluating what should be

kept, modified, added, or discarded to develop unit requirements specifically applicable to MSV products. Each decision was thoroughly debated, then approved through ASTM’s consensus process.

One example of this process involved the testing and criteria for freeze-thaw durability. AC51 called for the use of a testing procedure (ASTM C67) that was developed to evaluate clay masonry products. The ASTM committee also looked at the existing test method developed for concrete specimens, and discussed at great length the differences in the test methods, and which would yield more relevant results for MSV. It was the consensus of the committee that ASTM C666, Test Method for Resistance of Concrete to Rapid Freezing and Thawing, would provide a better indication of the durability of MSV, so that is the test method included in C1670.