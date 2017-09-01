The Changing Seasons

The change in seasons from summer to fall happens to be one of my favorites. Something about the stifling hot air turning cooler, combined with the changing colors of falling leaves, I always look forward to this time of the year. Actually, it could also be that we’re easing into the holiday season, or as I like to call it the “season of eating.” Nonetheless, our September issue has been one of my favorites to put together with Bronzella.

We have several pieces that we have been really lucky to include. The first is an interview with a dear friend of the MCAA and Masonry, Congressman Rodney Davis from Illinois. Not only is he a tremendous supporter of this industry, but he takes a very practical approach to the issues he faces. Additionally, we have an article on the NMIA Conference. For those of you that don’t know, it is the National Masonry Instructors Association, and it is an important part of workforce development for the industry.

On that similar topic, we have another in our GEN NXT series, sponsored by JagClamp. For this interview, we had the chance to sit down with Melonie Leslie, General Manager of G&G Enterprises. She not only marks the first woman we’ve had the opportunity to speak with, but unique story and dedication to the trade makes her someone worth watching. In addition to GEN NXT, we have a piece on finding and retaining qualified workers. Combined with workforce development, worker retention is a big issue facing many contractors. While we can’t solve the problems of the universe in the magazine, hopefully you find the suggestions and advice useful.

On a final, personal note, I couldn’t possibly go this month without letting you know that my fiancée Audrie and I welcomed our first baby in July— a boy named Finn. I’ve already told his mom that he’s coming with me to all the work events once he’s old enough. Learning about masonry the way I have in the past year, I told her I’d be thrilled if he wanted to pursue a career in the trades. When I think about what college costs might skyrocket to by the time he’s ready to go, the construction industry just keeps looking better and better.

All in all, I hope you find the items in this issue useful. As always, we are open to suggestions for improvement and look forward to hearing your feedback. I hope you’ve had a busy summer season of work, and that you stay swamped with business as the seasons change.

Best,

Dan