Accepting Masonry Hall of Fame Nominations Nominations due by October 1, 2017

Do you know someone who has dedicated their life to the masonry industry? If so, nominate them to be part of the Masonry Hall of Fame.

Nominees must have had a major impact on the masonry industry, not necessarily with just the MCAA, and must have been or be in the industry for a minimum of 25 years. Nominees can be, but are not limited to contractors, employees, instructors, architects, engineers, and association staff.

Nominations are open to anyone in the masonry industry. Submissions must state the significant accomplishments of the individual nominee.

Nominations will be accepted until Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 11:59 PM CDT. Nominees accepted into the Hall of Fame will be inducted during the MCAA Convention.

Visit www.masoncontractors.org/hall-of-fame to submit your nomination.

Upcoming MCAA Webinars for August 2017

The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.

Dealing with Historic Masonry

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

U.S. Construction Markets Outlook

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

How to Prepare a Professional Masonry Submittal Package

Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

What Makes a Great Contractor

Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

How to Develop and Implement an Effective Quality Control Program

Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

Presented by: J. Construction Company

The Relationship Edge in Business

Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

Workplace Harassment

Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

How to Become an Equal Partner with the General Contractor

Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

Technology for the Jobsite: Finding the Right Tech Tools for Your Project Team

Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

Discrimination

Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

Multi-employer Pension Withdrawal Liability and the Financial Risks to the Company and Your Personal Assets

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

Seismic Requirements of the Building Code

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA)

Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

Masonry Inspections

Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

Presented by: J. Construction Company

Weather Resistive Barriers

Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

New MCAA Members for September 2017

Accurate Masonry of Texas, Inc.

Fort Worth, TX

817-838-7192

Contractor Member

Ardito Mason Contractors, LLC

Deer Park, NY

516-807-1345

www.arditomason.com

Contractor Member

Artisan Masonry, Inc.

Royse City, TX

972-272-7200

www.artisanmasonry.com

Contractor Member

Central Concrete Cutting, Inc.

Edgar, WI

715-352-2552

Contractor Member

City Masonry, LLC

Tomball, TX

713-691-1000

Contractor Member

Cornerstone Restoration, Inc

Barrington, RI

401-247-9070

www.cornerstonerestorationri.com

Contractor Member

Corsair Construction, LLC

Levittown, PA

215-208-9488

Contractor Member

David Smith Masonry, Inc.

Newcastle, CA

916-663-1115

www.davidsmithmasonry.com

Contractor Member

DayCo Concrete Company, Inc.

Chanhassen, MN

952-556-0278

Contractor Member

Diamond Core Drilling Systems

Corpus Christi, TX

361-852-7446

Contractor Member

Exterior Building Solutions

Chicago, IL

773-274-7200

www.ebschicago.com

Contractor Member

Fine Line Trim

Blue Ridge Summit, PA

717-794-1111

Contractor Member

FleetMatics

Rolling Meadows, IL

866-844-2235

www.fleetmatics.com

National Associate Member

George Moehrle Masonry, Inc.

Frederick, MD

301-662-7584

www.moehrlemasonry.com

Contractor Member

Keystone Masonry LLC

Tucson, AZ

520-777-7500

Contractor Member

Marsa, Inc.

Pittsburgh, PA

412-341-3400

www.marsainc.com

Contractor Member

Mdm Scaffolding Services,Inc.

Grapevine, TX

817-329-4994

www.mdmscaffolding.com

Regional Associate Member

Michigan Masonry Corp

Grand Rapids, MI

616-550-3377

Contractor Member

Simmons Masonry, Inc.

Fayetteville, NC

910-425-4550

www.simmonsmasonry.com

Contractor Member

Trio Masonry, Inc.

Greenwood, MO

816-537-6868

www.triomasonry.com

Contractor Member

Ward Contracting

Country Side, IL

708-579-3434

www.wardcontracting.com

Contractor Member

Compete in the 2018 MCAA Fastest Trowel on the Block

Wednesday, January 24, 2018 during MASONRY MADNESS®

Do you think you’re fast? Sign up for the MCAA’s Fastest Trowel on the Block competition during MASONRY MADNESS® at the World of Concrete in Las Vegas where you’ll have a chance to win your share of thousands in cash and prizes!

The Fastest Twenty Minutes in Masonry

Select a tender that can keep up with you and join top masons from around the world for twenty minutes of all-out non-stop blocklaying action. Only those journeymen masons who have the skill, confidence and courage to face-off with the industry’s best are invited to compete.

Watch videos of previous competitions at www.fastesttrowel.com to see how you stack up against the field.

Are you Fast Enough?

If you think your trowel is worthy, go to www.fastesttrowel.com and download an application or call 800-536-2225. Come join these select blocklayers building excitement with what they do best!

Register to compete today at www.fastesttrowel.com