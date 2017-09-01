Accepting Masonry Hall of Fame Nominations Nominations due by October 1, 2017
Do you know someone who has dedicated their life to the masonry industry? If so, nominate them to be part of the Masonry Hall of Fame.
Nominees must have had a major impact on the masonry industry, not necessarily with just the MCAA, and must have been or be in the industry for a minimum of 25 years. Nominees can be, but are not limited to contractors, employees, instructors, architects, engineers, and association staff.
Nominations are open to anyone in the masonry industry. Submissions must state the significant accomplishments of the individual nominee.
Nominations will be accepted until Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 11:59 PM CDT. Nominees accepted into the Hall of Fame will be inducted during the MCAA Convention.
Visit www.masoncontractors.org/hall-of-fame to submit your nomination.
Upcoming MCAA Webinars for August 2017
The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.
——————–
Dealing with Historic Masonry
Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
U.S. Construction Markets Outlook
Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
How to Prepare a Professional Masonry Submittal Package
Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
What Makes a Great Contractor
Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
How to Develop and Implement an Effective Quality Control Program
Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: J. Construction Company
——————–
The Relationship Edge in Business
Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Workplace Harassment
Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
How to Become an Equal Partner with the General Contractor
Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Technology for the Jobsite: Finding the Right Tech Tools for Your Project Team
Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Discrimination
Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Multi-employer Pension Withdrawal Liability and the Financial Risks to the Company and Your Personal Assets
Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Seismic Requirements of the Building Code
Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA)
Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Masonry Inspections
Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: J. Construction Company
——————–
Weather Resistive Barriers
Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
New MCAA Members for September 2017
Accurate Masonry of Texas, Inc.
Fort Worth, TX
817-838-7192
Contractor Member
Ardito Mason Contractors, LLC
Deer Park, NY
516-807-1345
www.arditomason.com
Contractor Member
Artisan Masonry, Inc.
Royse City, TX
972-272-7200
www.artisanmasonry.com
Contractor Member
Central Concrete Cutting, Inc.
Edgar, WI
715-352-2552
Contractor Member
City Masonry, LLC
Tomball, TX
713-691-1000
Contractor Member
Cornerstone Restoration, Inc
Barrington, RI
401-247-9070
www.cornerstonerestorationri.com
Contractor Member
Corsair Construction, LLC
Levittown, PA
215-208-9488
Contractor Member
David Smith Masonry, Inc.
Newcastle, CA
916-663-1115
www.davidsmithmasonry.com
Contractor Member
DayCo Concrete Company, Inc.
Chanhassen, MN
952-556-0278
Contractor Member
Diamond Core Drilling Systems
Corpus Christi, TX
361-852-7446
Contractor Member
Exterior Building Solutions
Chicago, IL
773-274-7200
www.ebschicago.com
Contractor Member
Fine Line Trim
Blue Ridge Summit, PA
717-794-1111
Contractor Member
FleetMatics
Rolling Meadows, IL
866-844-2235
www.fleetmatics.com
National Associate Member
George Moehrle Masonry, Inc.
Frederick, MD
301-662-7584
www.moehrlemasonry.com
Contractor Member
Keystone Masonry LLC
Tucson, AZ
520-777-7500
Contractor Member
Marsa, Inc.
Pittsburgh, PA
412-341-3400
www.marsainc.com
Contractor Member
Mdm Scaffolding Services,Inc.
Grapevine, TX
817-329-4994
www.mdmscaffolding.com
Regional Associate Member
Michigan Masonry Corp
Grand Rapids, MI
616-550-3377
Contractor Member
Simmons Masonry, Inc.
Fayetteville, NC
910-425-4550
www.simmonsmasonry.com
Contractor Member
Trio Masonry, Inc.
Greenwood, MO
816-537-6868
www.triomasonry.com
Contractor Member
Ward Contracting
Country Side, IL
708-579-3434
www.wardcontracting.com
Contractor Member
Compete in the 2018 MCAA Fastest Trowel on the Block
Wednesday, January 24, 2018 during MASONRY MADNESS®
Do you think you’re fast? Sign up for the MCAA’s Fastest Trowel on the Block competition during MASONRY MADNESS® at the World of Concrete in Las Vegas where you’ll have a chance to win your share of thousands in cash and prizes!
The Fastest Twenty Minutes in Masonry
Select a tender that can keep up with you and join top masons from around the world for twenty minutes of all-out non-stop blocklaying action. Only those journeymen masons who have the skill, confidence and courage to face-off with the industry’s best are invited to compete.
Watch videos of previous competitions at www.fastesttrowel.com to see how you stack up against the field.
Are you Fast Enough?
If you think your trowel is worthy, go to www.fastesttrowel.com and download an application or call 800-536-2225. Come join these select blocklayers building excitement with what they do best!
Register to compete today at www.fastesttrowel.com