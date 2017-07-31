Paul Cantarella, Jr. appointed to represent Massachusetts

(Algonquin, Ill.) Jun. 14, 2017 – Paul Cantarella, Jr., President of Cantarella & Son, Inc. (Pittsfield, Mass.), has been appointed to the position of MCAA Massachusetts State Chairman.

C&S Co. was started by John Cantarella in 1934 after coming here from Italy. The business was incorporated in the 1950s. C&S Co. Inc. was then taken over by his two sons, John Cantarella and Paul Cantarella, Sr. in the 60’s. As family businesses sometimes go, the company split in 2003 and Paul Sr. took over as sole proprietor of the business.

As C&S Co. had mostly worked in New York, Cantarella & Son, Inc. was started to handle the workload in Massachusetts, with 4th Generation Mason Paul Cantarella, Jr. leading the company. Today, the companies do business in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, and Connecticut.

“I eat, sleep, and live masonry. I couldn’t imagine doing anything else,” said Cantarella. “Joining the MCAA or your local chapter of the MCAA will pay off instantly as all their tools will be available to you.”

The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) and our members welcome Paul to his new role.